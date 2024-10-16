Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet "Looked Very Much in Love" on Meatball-Fueled NYC Date, Source Says
So cute!!
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are happy as a pair of ultra-famous clams.
The businesswoman and actor were spotted on a date night at New York City's Little Charli pizza restaurant on Oct. 12, and one eyewitness says the chemistry was plain to see.
"Kylie and Timothée were very cuddly and very cute," the source told People. "They looked very much in love."
Also, "They ordered standard meatballs," the insider revealed.
...That's amore.
The gossip account Deuxmoi previously posted a photo of the stars enjoying their date night.
Jenner and Chalamet have been together for a while now, first igniting dating rumors in April 2023. Then last September, they made a handful of public appearances, including at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour and at the U.S. Open’s men’s singles final.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
"Kylie and Timothée like to do low-key date nights and keep their relationship under the radar in order to feel some sense of normalcy," a source told Entertainment Tonight about the pair back in July. “They both want to have a mature relationship where they aren’t constantly in the public eye. They know that’s not always feasible, but they both make an effort to respect each other’s privacy."
The source continued, "They cook at home, go to dinners, travel when they can, play board games, and are just their authentic selves together. They are both honest with each other, and there isn’t any void of communication."
Prior to dating the Call Me by Your Name actor, the KHY founder was previously in an on-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott between 2017 and 2023. The two welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, followed by son Aire Webster in February 2022.
In June 2023, a source told Us Weekly about the pair, "It’s clear they’re both in a different space this time around and are happy to focus on coparenting their kids, rather than also trying to make things work romantically again. Kylie and Travis are handling things really well and they communicate amazingly."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Britney Spears Calls Out Selena Gomez and Pamela Anderson as Some of Her "Girl Crushes"
Women admiring women!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Valentina Sampaio Says Victoria's Secret Made Her "Long-Held Dream Come True"
So happy for her TBH.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kate and Lila Moss Make Their Victoria's Secret Debut Together
The mother-daughter pair both hit the runway with poise.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kylie Jenner Faced Intense "Pressure" from the Public Amid Plastic Surgery Speculation
"Looking back, I’m like, 'God, I was 17, 18.'"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kylie Jenner Felt Like "Such a Failure" for Changing Son Aire's Name Several Times
"Do you remember when Aire's name was Knight?"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kylie Jenner Divulges Her Secrets for Staying Incognito While Out and About in NYC
Secret's out!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet “See a Long-Lasting Relationship Together”
The couple apparently like to “keep their relationship under the radar in order to feel some sense of normalcy.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kylie Jenner Is “Protective” of Her Relationship with Timothée Chalamet, But the Two Are Apparently Still Going Strong
After not being photographed together in five months, the collective world was starting to wonder, you know.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kylie Jenner Posts Throwback Photo of Herself and Hailey Bieber to Welcome Her Into the Mom Club: “We’re Moms Now”
Meanwhile, on the same day, Bieber gave a huge hint as to when her “little bean” is due.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Khloé Kardashian Reflects on Being Pregnant With True Ahead of 6th Birthday
She got to experience pregnancy alongside sister Kylie Jenner, too.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Timothée Chalamet Wants His Forthcoming Portrayal of Bob Dylan to Be On Par with Austin Butler’s Famous Elvis Presley Performance
Welcome to the “musical cinematic universe.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published