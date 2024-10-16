Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet "Looked Very Much in Love" on Meatball-Fueled NYC Date, Source Says

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are happy as a pair of ultra-famous clams.

The businesswoman and actor were spotted on a date night at New York City's Little Charli pizza restaurant on Oct. 12, and one eyewitness says the chemistry was plain to see.

"Kylie and Timothée were very cuddly and very cute," the source told People. "They looked very much in love."

Also, "They ordered standard meatballs," the insider revealed.

...That's amore.

The gossip account Deuxmoi previously posted a photo of the stars enjoying their date night.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet cozy up during the 2023 U.S. Open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenner and Chalamet have been together for a while now, first igniting dating rumors in April 2023. Then last September, they made a handful of public appearances, including at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour and at the U.S. Open’s men’s singles final.

"Kylie and Timothée like to do low-key date nights and keep their relationship under the radar in order to feel some sense of normalcy," a source told Entertainment Tonight about the pair back in July. “They both want to have a mature relationship where they aren’t constantly in the public eye. They know that’s not always feasible, but they both make an effort to respect each other’s privacy."

The source continued, "They cook at home, go to dinners, travel when they can, play board games, and are just their authentic selves together. They are both honest with each other, and there isn’t any void of communication."

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner share daughter Stormi and son Aire. (Image credit: David Livingston)

Prior to dating the Call Me by Your Name actor, the KHY founder was previously in an on-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott between 2017 and 2023. The two welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February 2018, followed by son Aire Webster in February 2022.

In June 2023, a source told Us Weekly about the pair, "It’s clear they’re both in a different space this time around and are happy to focus on coparenting their kids, rather than also trying to make things work romantically again. Kylie and Travis are handling things really well and they communicate amazingly."