Tom Holland Is Apparently As Transfixed by Girlfriend Zendaya’s Schiaparelli Look As the Rest of Us

Zendaya has a lot of fans, but her biggest fan? Boyfriend Tom Holland.

She was on hand for Paris Couture Week, turning heads at the Schiaparelli show earlier this week in an all-black aliencore look and—wait for it— microbangs . The fashion world gushed, and so did Holland; alongside a black-and-white photo of his girlfriend at the Schiaparelli runway show, Holland added an Instagram Story with three heart eyes to show his complete adoration of Zendaya.

Zendaya at the Schiaparelli show at Paris Couture Week (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Schiaparelli look, by the way, was styled by Law Roach and featured a black crepe turtleneck with knotted silk spikes along the sleeves and shoulders, as well as a coordinating skirt with an equestrian train that draped down the back. A video of Zendaya in the look was posted to Instagram by photographer Bilal Zagaoui, set to the tune of “Cupid’s Chokehold” by Gym Class Heroes—complete with the lyrics “Take a look at my girlfriend, she’s the only one I got”—and Just Jared reports that Holland reposted the video and added the cheeky caption “This was made for me,” alongside a laughing emoji.

Zendaya at Paris Couture Week (Image credit: Getty Images)

All of this comes on the heels of breakup rumors surrounding the couple. When approached by paparazzi after rumors of a split broke on January 12, the normally fiercely private Holland responded with an emphatic “No, absolutely not,” to the question of whether he and Zendaya had broken up.

The couple has been linked since 2021 and have both kept their romance close to the vest. “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter last June. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone. It’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

