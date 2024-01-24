Tom Holland Is Apparently As Transfixed by Girlfriend Zendaya’s Schiaparelli Look As the Rest of Us

Zendaya has a lot of fans, but her biggest fan? Boyfriend Tom Holland.
She was on hand for Paris Couture Week, turning heads at the Schiaparelli show earlier this week in an all-black aliencore look and—wait for it—microbangs. The fashion world gushed, and so did Holland; alongside a black-and-white photo of his girlfriend at the Schiaparelli runway show, Holland added an Instagram Story with three heart eyes to show his complete adoration of Zendaya.
The Schiaparelli look, by the way, was styled by Law Roach and featured a black crepe turtleneck with knotted silk spikes along the sleeves and shoulders, as well as a coordinating skirt with an equestrian train that draped down the back. A video of Zendaya in the look was posted to Instagram by photographer Bilal Zagaoui, set to the tune of “Cupid’s Chokehold” by Gym Class Heroes—complete with the lyrics “Take a look at my girlfriend, she’s the only one I got”—and Just Jared reports that Holland reposted the video and added the cheeky caption “This was made for me,” alongside a laughing emoji.
All of this comes on the heels of breakup rumors surrounding the couple. When approached by paparazzi after rumors of a split broke on January 12, the normally fiercely private Holland responded with an emphatic “No, absolutely not,” to the question of whether he and Zendaya had broken up.
The couple has been linked since 2021 and have both kept their romance close to the vest. “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible,” Holland told The Hollywood Reporter last June. “We don’t think that we owe it to anyone. It’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”
In a similar vein, Zendaya told Elle last August “Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Katie Holme's Tote Bag is the Ultimate Everyday Essential
She's been spotted in it seven times.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Meghan Markle Answered a Burning Question We’ve Had for Months When She Attended the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere in Jamaica
She and Prince Harry surprised us all upon their arrival.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William Is “Rather Bewildered” by Princess Kate’s Sudden Hospitalization
William is likely feeling the strain of unexpectedly becoming a caregiver and a temporarily solo dad to three young children.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Tom Holland Just Revealed That He and Zendaya Sometimes Rewatch 2017's 'Spider-Man' and Reminisce
Cuties!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tom Holland Turns to Girlfriend Zendaya First for Acting Critiques—and Appreciates Her Brutal Honesty
“You need that.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Zendaya Takes on the Pantsuit Trend in Vivienne Westwood Corset
Her stylist, Law Roach, shared the stunning look on Instagram.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
We Thought Zendaya and Tom Holland Couldn’t Get Any More Adorable as a Couple—and Then They Went on a Date to an Animal Rescue Center
Cuteness explosion.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Zendaya Wows at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show in a Double-Zipper Dress by the Label
She has been an ambassador for the brand since earlier this year.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Are Zendaya and Tom Holland Engaged?
An Instagram post by Zendaya has sent tongues wagging.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Zendaya and Tom Holland Return for Their Second Renaissance World Tour Show of the Summer—and Nail Beyoncé’s “Mute” Challenge
The couple was also in attendance at the Warsaw, Poland show back in June.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Tom Holland Publicly Gushes Over Girlfriend Zendaya in Honor of her 27th Birthday
The couple are normally fiercely private.
By Rachel Burchfield