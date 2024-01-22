Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week kicked off Monday morning with none other than Schiaparelli. Since Daniel Roseberry's entrance as Creative Director of the fashion house, the brand has guaranteed three things: a buzz-worthy front row, surrealist fashion moments, and a masterclass in up-and-coming beauty trends. Of course, this year's show was no different, and all three promises were delivered to us at once with Zendaya's arrival at the grand Place Vendôme.

In the past few years, Roseberry's Schiaparelli shows have brought all the drama and grandeur one could hope for when it comes to couture worn by some of our favorite celebrities. It's impossible to forget Kylie Jenner at the Spring/Summer 2023 couture show wearing a faux taxidermied lion head or Doja Cat's arrival in 30,000 hand-applied ruby red Swarovski Crystals. One might ask: "How can such memorable moments be topped?" and to that, we've received an answer.

This year, all eyes were on Zendaya, fashion's favorite muse, as she attended the show wearing an all-black ensemble that was made to make heads turn. The runway-worthy look was centered around a ruched satin column-style skirt with a dramatic train perfect for the windy Paris morning. The dress, which debuted on the show's runway, featured fitted long sleeves, inner corsetry, and futuristically knotted bunches along the arms. Naturally, Law Roach styled Zendaya in the couture look, which was complete with black stiletto heels and, believe it or not, $5 knee-high socks from Calzedonia, which are currently on sale for $2.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress also debuted a new beauty look for the occasion—pin-straight locks and fringe-style micro bangs—which brought the surrealist fashion moment together in the best way. The actor wasn't the only A-list celebrity present for the show, though. Jennifer Lopez attended wearing a stunning look featuring a coat made out of real rose petals. Zendaya's Euporhia co-star and current fashion darling Hunter Schafer was also seen entering the Place Vendôme wearing a black strapless gown with a whimsical floral gold necklace.

This Schiaparelli moment from Zendaya is another to add to the book, following her 3D lobster skirt from the Italian brand's Spring/Summer 2024 collection while at the CCXP comic convention in Brazil. With a press tour for Dune: Part 2 just around the corner, we can only hope for more avant-garde fashion moments between the "it" girl fashion brand and our favorite resident fashion girl.