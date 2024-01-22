Zendaya Started Haute Couture Week With Itty-Bitty Micro Bangs

There is, in fact, no better way to kick off another dreary winter week than with news that Zendaya got bangs. So, are you ready for a great day?

On Monday, January 22, Zendaya popped up in Paris for the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show. While zipping inside to take her place in the front row, she paused for a couple of photos—and bang, there they were.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since showing up for Paris Fashion Week last October, the Challengers actress has taken a small break from the limelight. So, it was a huge treat—and even bigger shock—to see her out and about with the new hair. Unlike the 27-year-old's previous dances with fringe, this version is majorly short (even shorter than her red bob/baby bang look at the 2018 Met Gala). Paired with stick straight strands, the look had an intergalactic feeling to it.

Part of this feeling could probably be attributed to the hair's styling. Instead of cutting the bangs bluntly, the Dune star's hairstylist pulled some of the hair's longer strands in front of her ears, tucking the rest behind. It was windy in Paris and, while her hair did get whisked up in the air every once in a while, it always returned to its chosen shape.

Wearing a black shirt and satin skirt combo by Schiaparelli (naturally), Zendaya paired the new look with cool-toned makeup and a simple pink manicure—neither of which were out of the realm of normalcy for the Emmy winner. The thing is, she could wear any makeup, and any hairstyle, and she'd look absolutely perfect. Alien superstar? You bet.