Tom Holland Just Revealed That He and Zendaya Sometimes Rewatch 2017's 'Spider-Man' and Reminisce

Tom Holland and Zendaya have the cutest tradition as a couple: They rewatch the first Spider-Man movie they filmed together, in 2017, to reminisce about their days as gilded youth.
Speaking to Extra on the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, Holland revealed (via People), "Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again."
He continued, "I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth."
Holland's revelation comes amid breakup rumors (which he has categorically denied), which started when Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram. Presumably, this also included her family, friends, agents, publicists, and coworkers, so I'm not entirely sure that people who jumped to breakup conclusions were doing so in good faith.
Anyway, both parties rarely address their relationship directly in the media, but when they do, it's nothing short of beautiful (and hilarious).
For example, in June 2023, Holland revealed that Zendaya sends him memes all day, every day. "It’s nonstop," he said at the time. "She sends me too much. It’s like, I can’t keep up! I delete my Instagram for days at a time. I download it to post and then I have to check my messages, and I’ll have hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of things from her."
It's a tough life, dating one of the coolest superstars out there, isn't it, Tom?
