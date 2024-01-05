Zendaya Unfollowed Everyone, Including Beau Tom Holland, On Instagram

This is not a drill, people!



On Wednesday, Jan. 3, award-winning actress Zendaya unfollowed everyone on Instagram—and by everyone, we mean even her boyfriend and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland.



WHAT?!



Zendaya kept her Instagram grid intact, to the joy and appreciation—I'm sure—of her over 184 million followers. Her last post featured a promotional poster for her upcoming new movie Challengers, in which she plays a former professional tennis player-turned-coach who helps her husband reach tennis success only to find himself competing against her former boyfriend.



"Challengers April 26th," the actress captioned the post. "Wishing you all the most beautiful new year."

The Euphoria actress has yet to explain her decision to unfollow everyone, Entertainment Tonight reports, so the intention behind her social media purge has yet to be revealed.



Zendaya did leave a picture of her and boyfriend Holland on her Instagram grid, so perhaps her decision to unfollow everyone on the social media app was just a New Year resolution (stars, they're just like us!) or in preparation for her upcoming promotional tour for her new film. One can only hope.



The post of the happy couple features a black-and-white photo of Holland looking at the camera while he holds Zendaya in his arms and as she looks away, smiling.



"Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest," the actress wrote.

Zendaya and Holland started dating after the pair met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming. While both A-listers kept their relationship private for some time, they were first caught locking lips by members of the paparazzi in July of 2021, according to Elle.

In September, 2023, Zendaya shut down rumors that her and Holland were getting married in a video posted to her Instagram Story.



"I can't post anything, you guys," Zendaya laughed in the video, which was also shared by fans on X, formerly known as Twitter. "I posted it for my hat… Like, not for the ring on my right finger, you guys. Seriously, you think that's how I would drop the deuce? Like, what?!"

So, to recap: There is no Holland-Zendaya wedding currently on the books, Zendaya unfollowed everyone including her boyfriend on Instagram, and no one knows why.



It's fine. This is fine. Everything is fine.