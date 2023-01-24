Tracee Ellis Ross Opened Up About Being Child-Free: "I Must Be Where I'm Supposed to Be"

Tracee Ellis Ross just appeared on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast hosted by Glennon Doyle, and they had a much-needed conversation about fertility and what it means to be a woman as defined by women themselves—rather than by patriarchal expectations.
Ross, who is 50, candidly opened up about the experience of being child-free and entering perimenopause, and how she feels about the term "fertility" these days, and it's incredibly inspiring.
She read from a journal entry of hers: "I can feel my body's ability to make a child draining out of me. Sometimes I find it hilarious, as if there's a fire sale going on in my uterus and someone's in there screaming, 'All things must go.'"
She continued, "Is it my fertility that is leaving me? Is it my womanhood? Or is it really neither? But I have to fight to hold my truth, because I have been programmed so successfully by the water we all swim in, by the water we all are served, and I feel fertile with creativity, full of power, more and more a woman than I've ever been. And yet that power that I was told I must use was not used."
No longer reading, Ross added, "My ability to have a child is leaving me, but, like, I don't agree that that's what 'fertile' means. I don't agree that that's what 'woman' means," before expressing her gratitude for the trans community, who has helped her understand that the definitions of gender we are taught are far more rigid than the reality.
Speaking of being child-free, the actress said, "I'm grateful to be able to look at it with curiosity instead of heartbreak."
She continued, "The heartbreak does come up, and I get to hold that gently and lovingly and then remind myself, like, 'I woke up every morning of my life and I’ve tried to do my best, so I must be where I’m supposed to be.'"
Ross, who is the daughter of legendary singer Diana Ross, is known for her TV roles in Black-ish and Girlfriends, among many others, and is the founder of Black haircare line Pattern Beauty.
A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
The 2023 Nail Trends That Are Taking Over, According to the Pros
We're going back to basics.
By Samantha Holender
-
How to Style an Oversized Sweater
Big knit energy.
By Emma Childs
-
Netflix's 'Perfect Match' Season 1: Everything We Know
What happens when contestants from 'Love Is Blind,' 'Too Hot to Handle,' and 'The Ultimatum' get together?
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Gabrielle Union on Being a Supportive Parent to Trans Daughter Zaya: "We Love All Our Kids Out Loud"
The star is such an example.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte and Princes George and Louis Love Airplanes
Duchess Kate talked about her children’s fascination while visiting a RAF base.
By Marie Claire Editors
-
Celebrities Who Opened Up About Their Infertility Struggles
"I'm a good person, and I could give someone the greatest life of all, but yet I can't get pregnant."
By Bianca Rodriguez
-
Naomi Campbell Is a First-Time Mom: "There Is No Greater Love"
The fashion icon shared on Instagram that she has welcomed a baby.
By Neha Prakash
-
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Talked Raising Their Children to Be Their "Authentic Selves"
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, number one loveliest celebrity parents, opened up about their approach to parenting in their cover interview with People.
By Emily Dixon
-
A-Rod Said His Blended Family With J.Lo Is The "Most Important Thing" In His Life
Alex Rodriguez opened up about his blended family with Jennifer Lopez, calling children Natasha, Elle, Emme, and Max "the most important thing in [his] life."
By Emily Dixon
-
Chrissy Teigen Spoke Out in Support of Parents Who Struggle to Breastfeed: "Normalize Formula"
Chrissy Teigen spoke about the "shame" and "guilt" she felt while struggling to breastfeed, and called for the normalization of baby formula.
By Emily Dixon
-
Ryan Reynolds Said He "Loves Every Second" of Being a "Girl Dad" to Three Daughters
Ryan Reynolds spoke about being a "girl dad" to daughters James, Inez, and Betty, who he shares with wife Blake Lively, in an adorable interview.
By Emily Dixon