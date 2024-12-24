Love actually is all around…the Kelce-Swift household, at least. Travis Kelce finally watched the love-it-or-hate-it 2003 holiday classic—and he's got strong opinions about it.

While the Kansas City Chiefs tight end initially thought watching Love Actually would be "torture," he came around to the film—though he doesn't think it should be classified as a Christmas flick.

"I didn't feel Christmas at all during the movie," Kelce said on his New Heights podcast in an episode released Tuesday. Lack of holiday vibes aside, Kelce enjoyed the various romantic storylines, adding that Andrew Lincoln's cue cards are "the most romantic way to tell someone you're in love with them."

Of course, Love Actually is one of Taylor Swift's favorite movies, so it's a good thing Travis is a fan of his girlfriend's holiday film of choice. Back in 2014, Swift told Teen Vogue that she sees Hugh Grant's now-iconic line—"love actually is all around"—as a "motto." She's also shared that a viewing of the classic film is among her annual Christmas traditions.

Still, not everyone is a fan of the decades-old flick. Jason Kelce maintained that "Love Actually might be the worst Christmas movie I've ever seen." The football center echoed some common complaints about the film, including that Colin Firth and Lúcia Moniz's characters, Jamie and Aurelia, fall in love without ever holding a conversation, thanks to a language barrier.

And as for which movie is the Kelce brothers' holiday film of choice? Travis shared on New Heights last year that A Christmas Story is one of his favorites, thanks to the local connection. The 1983 movie was filmed in Cleveland, not far from the football stars' childhood home.