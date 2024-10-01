Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Relationship Rumors Have Reportedly Been "Blown Out of Proportion"
A source has claimed "nothing has changed" after Swift missed Kelce's games.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is reportedly fine, despite the fact the "Red" singer missed two of her boyfriend's recent football games.
Speaking to Us Weekly, a source has claimed that "nothing has changed" in Swift and Kelce's romance, even though rumors of a possible split have been swirling.
"They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities—his game and her music empire, along with personal projects," a source told the publication.
The famous couple is reportedly blocking out any negativity about their relationship, and they're instead looking forward to the future.
"They’re choosing not to dwell on the noise, focusing instead on staying true to themselves and being happy," a source told the publication. "They simply shrug off the stories. They see it as just another example of the press lifting someone up only to tear them down."
After missing two consecutive games, Swift will allegedly return to watch Kelce and the Chiefs play against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 7.
"Their schedules are going to be getting super busy so Taylor has been enjoying a few more days of freedom before her upcoming shows," the source suggested.
Swift, of course, has yet to complete all of her Eras Tour dates. Us Weekly's source claimed that Swift is attempting to find a "better work-life balance" amid her hectic schedule. While work appears to be taking priority for both Kelce and Swift right now, that reportedly won't always be the case.
For anyone still concerned that Swift and Kelce may be thinking of breaking up anytime soon, the outlet's source suggested that 2025 could be the couple's year.
"[They] just want to get through the holidays and the tour," the source alleged, "and will be figuring out their next moves after the new year." Only time will tell whether the couple's romance will go distance.
