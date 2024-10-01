Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Relationship Rumors Have Reportedly Been "Blown Out of Proportion"

A source has claimed "nothing has changed" after Swift missed Kelce's games.

Taylor Swift has bangs and wears bright red lipstick while Travis Kelce wears a baseball cap following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024
(Image credit: Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship is reportedly fine, despite the fact the "Red" singer missed two of her boyfriend's recent football games.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source has claimed that "nothing has changed" in Swift and Kelce's romance, even though rumors of a possible split have been swirling.

"They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities—his game and her music empire, along with personal projects," a source told the publication.

The famous couple is reportedly blocking out any negativity about their relationship, and they're instead looking forward to the future.

"They’re choosing not to dwell on the noise, focusing instead on staying true to themselves and being happy," a source told the publication. "They simply shrug off the stories. They see it as just another example of the press lifting someone up only to tear them down."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the football field at the 2024 AFC Championships. Taylor wears an oversize sweater

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the football field at the 2024 AFC Championships.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After missing two consecutive games, Swift will allegedly return to watch Kelce and the Chiefs play against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 7.

"Their schedules are going to be getting super busy so Taylor has been enjoying a few more days of freedom before her upcoming shows," the source suggested.

Swift, of course, has yet to complete all of her Eras Tour dates. Us Weekly's source claimed that Swift is attempting to find a "better work-life balance" amid her hectic schedule. While work appears to be taking priority for both Kelce and Swift right now, that reportedly won't always be the case.

For anyone still concerned that Swift and Kelce may be thinking of breaking up anytime soon, the outlet's source suggested that 2025 could be the couple's year.

"[They] just want to get through the holidays and the tour," the source alleged, "and will be figuring out their next moves after the new year." Only time will tell whether the couple's romance will go distance.

Topics
Taylor Swift Travis Kelce Romance
Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸