Travis Kelce Reacts to the Kansas City Shooting: "I Am Heartbroken"

At time of writing, one person was killed and at least 21 others were injured in the mass shooting.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Travis Kelce has responded to the tragic shooting that occurred during the Kansas City Super Bowl victory parade on Feb. 14.

The Chiefs tight end wrote on Twitter, "I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me."

Kelce's teammates also reacted to the violence their city experienced, with linebacker Drue Tranquill writing, "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act.

"Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote simply, "Praying for Kansas City…"

Safety Justin Reid made a plea to politicians for stricter gun control laws.

"This **** is SAD man!" Reid wrote. "Kids are being shot and somebody didn’t come home tonight. We cannot allow this to be normal. We cannot ourselves to become numb and chalk it up to 'just another shooting in America' and reduce people in statistics and then move on tmrw.

"This is a SERIOUS PROBLEM!! I pray our leaders enact real solutions so our kids’ kids won’t know this violence."

At time of writing, the mass shooting resulted in one dead and at least 21 injured, eight of whom are suffering from "life-threatening" injuries, and at least 11 of whom are children under the age of 15, as reported by NBC News.

The person who was fatally shot was identified as popular local radio DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan.

Three people are currently in police custody, and the motives for the shooting are currently not known.

