Travis Kelce Finally Speaks Out About Rumored Taylor Swift Romance: “I Sure as Hell Enjoyed This Weekend”

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce opened up for the door for our national obsession with his (maybe?) relationship with Taylor Swift so, rightfully so, he’s walking through it, telling listeners of his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” about the football game everyone was talking about this weekend. (There’s no way you missed this, but, after months of publicly flirting with her, Swift showed up to Kelce’s game on Sunday, sitting in his private suite alongside his mom, Donna. From the game at Arrowhead Stadium, the two drove off in his convertible and to an afterparty, where they stayed until after 1 a.m.)

“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” Kelce said. “Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.” He said of the “exciting game” that “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her—the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in a great light.” He added that “the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course”—the Chiefs trounced the Chicago Bears, 41-10.

He added, of seeing Swift watch the game alongside his mom, “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there—that sh—t was absolutely hysterical, and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Alluding to a song of Swift’s and speaking about the two’s departure in his 1970 Chevelle 408 Stroker convertible, “And then we just slid off in the getaway car,” Kelce said. “Took my Chevelle to the game. Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”

Kelce was famous before—at least to those who love football—but now he’s famous: “I’m on the rollercoaster, man,” he said. “The rollercoaster of life.” He added that he brought the fame on himself, telling listeners “I know I brought all this attention to me. Right, I’m the one—I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor.” Jason told his brother, “You gotta shoot your shot,” to which Kelce replied, “Yeah, you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take, baby.”

So where do we go from here? Apparently, the Swift/Kelce circus is about to go (at least somewhat) dark: “It is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said, adding that the brothers’ podcast will go back to its regularly scheduled programming of NFL-related content from here on out. (Sorry, Swifties.)