Travis Kelce Finally Speaks Out About Rumored Taylor Swift Romance: “I Sure as Hell Enjoyed This Weekend”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce opened up for the door for our national obsession with his (maybe?) relationship with Taylor Swift so, rightfully so, he’s walking through it, telling listeners of his and brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” about the football game everyone was talking about this weekend. (There’s no way you missed this, but, after months of publicly flirting with her, Swift showed up to Kelce’s game on Sunday, sitting in his private suite alongside his mom, Donna. From the game at Arrowhead Stadium, the two drove off in his convertible and to an afterparty, where they stayed until after 1 a.m.)
“I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend,” Kelce said. “Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy.” He said of the “exciting game” that “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her—the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in a great light.” He added that “the day went perfect for Chiefs fans, of course”—the Chiefs trounced the Chicago Bears, 41-10.
He added, of seeing Swift watch the game alongside his mom, “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there—that sh—t was absolutely hysterical, and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”
Alluding to a song of Swift’s and speaking about the two’s departure in his 1970 Chevelle 408 Stroker convertible, “And then we just slid off in the getaway car,” Kelce said. “Took my Chevelle to the game. Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and seeing me rock the stage.”
Kelce was famous before—at least to those who love football—but now he’s famous: “I’m on the rollercoaster, man,” he said. “The rollercoaster of life.” He added that he brought the fame on himself, telling listeners “I know I brought all this attention to me. Right, I’m the one—I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor.” Jason told his brother, “You gotta shoot your shot,” to which Kelce replied, “Yeah, you miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take, baby.”
So where do we go from here? Apparently, the Swift/Kelce circus is about to go (at least somewhat) dark: “It is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” Kelce said, adding that the brothers’ podcast will go back to its regularly scheduled programming of NFL-related content from here on out. (Sorry, Swifties.)
You can listen to the full episode of the show here.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Princess Kate’s Business Casual Look from Today is Affordable Yet Chic
The blazer is just $46!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Lenny Kravitz Brings Back His Iconic XL Scarf for His TikTok Debut
The king of fall is back.
By Gabriella Onessimo
-
Kate Middleton Just Put Her New Curtain Bangs on Full Display
This is the updo we’ve been waiting for.
By Samantha Holender
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Dating But It's "Not Serious," Claims Source
Partying with the parents seems pretty serious to me??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sunday’s Chiefs Game Was Not the First Time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Have Hung Out
It may have been their debut on the world stage, but the two have apparently hung out “several times” in a “private setting.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Travis Kelce Jerseys Have Seen a "400% Spike in Sales" Amid Rumored Taylor Swift Romance
The power this woman has...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Travis Kelce Rented Out an Entire Restaurant for Taylor Swift and His Team Post-Football Game
Grand gesture alert!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
We’re Loving Watching This Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce RomCom Play Out
Here’s the latest on what we know about the unexpected duo.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift is at Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Game in Kansas City—With His Mom, Donna
Well, that clears that up.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Jason Kelce Jokes Taylor Swift and His Brother Travis Are "100%" Dating, Sends Internet Into a Frenzy
He WAS joking.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Joe Jonas' Exes Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Just Went Out for Dinner in NYC
Goodbye, Mr. Perfectly Fine!
By Iris Goldsztajn