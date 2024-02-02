Travis Kelce Bought Matching "TNT" Diamond Bracelets for Him and Taylor Swift

If by some miracle you don't already believe that Travis Kelce is as hopeless a romantic as there ever was, perhaps what I'm about to tell you will change your mind.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end custom-ordered two matching diamond and gold bracelets for him and his ultra-famous girlfriend Taylor Swift, both of which feature the letters "TNT," which I'm assuming stands for "Taylor N Travis," though I could obviously be wrong.

Even better, Swift was spotted wearing hers in the wild at the latest Chiefs game, when Kelce's team qualified for the Super Bowl and she went onto the field to embrace him passionately like something out of A Cinderella Story/High School Musical/The Notebook.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce embrace passionately after the Chiefs v. Ravens game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, the jewelers who created these beautiful bracelets have spoken out about the process, which they massively accelerated as a favor to Kelce (but, like, mostly to Swift—let's be real).

"Since this was for him, we were all hands on deck," Simone Kendle, CEO of Wove Made Inc. Jewelers, told People.

"It’s really a full-circle moment," Kendle explained of creating these bracelets, which came out of a collaboration with Michelle Wie West, who created a sophisticated twist on the Taylor Swift Eras Tour friendship bracelets with Wove.

"There was some serious Taylor fever going on at the time with her Eras Tour and Michelle was inspired by the friendship bracelets that were being exchanged at her concerts," the jeweler explained.

"She knew she wanted to do an elevated take on the beaded bracelets we saw people wearing at her concerts."

Then in December—Swift's birthday month—Kelce asked Wove to create two "TNT" tennis bracelets for him.

"The team’s initial reaction was extreme excitement!" Kendle said. "A lot of us are Swifties (especially since she’s from Pennsylvania, where Wove is based) and the idea of having Taylor wearing one of our pieces was really exciting since we knew that it would bring major exposure to our brand."

However, Kendle and her team had to be patient in order to spot the jewel on its famous owner.

"The first time we saw the bracelet was when the rest of the world saw it too!" she said, referring to last Sunday's football game.

"We had all but given up on ever seeing her spotted in the bracelet until THAT infamous hug. As she wrapped her arms around Travis to congratulate him, a member from our team spotted the bracelet peeking out from her sweater and rang the alarm!"

The moment the Wove team spotted Taylor Swift's custom bracelet from Travis Kelce. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As you might have guessed, these bracelets didn't come cheap: Swift's delicate version cost $6,360. While People didn't report on the price of Kelce's, his was a larger version with bigger diamonds, so I'll let you draw your own conclusions there.

This is far from the only piece of jewelry Swift has received from the Kelce family: future mother-in-law Donna Kelce gifted the singer a ring with a #87 red jersey on it (that's Travis Kelce's number, duh), as revealed by said ring's creator earlier this week.