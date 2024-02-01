Travis Kelce Confirms He Won't Be at the Grammys With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.
Travis Kelce has confirmed what we already knew: He won't be at the Grammys on Feb. 5 to support his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Sadly (but not too sadly, obviously), the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has to train pretty seriously for a little something or other called the Super Bowl, which takes place on Feb. 11 and for which his team qualified this past weekend.

"I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday," Kelce said on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN. "Is it Saturday or Sunday? I know I got practice Saturday, but Sunday's a travel day. Unfortunately I gotta get ready for this big ol' Super Bowl that we got in a week."

When a Swiftie posted a video of the football player saying this on Instagram, one commenter made a pretty good point, writing, "As much as I would love him to go, I’m glad he’s not. If the Chiefs lose the SuperBowl, the hate that Taylor would receive would be astronomical."

Indeed, Swift has been the butt of jokes and criticism ever since she started showing up at football games to support Kelce, and sports fans (mainly men, let's be honest, but there's also the question of Megyn Kelly) like to blame her for any mistakes the tight end makes on the field—even though the Chiefs have won a vast majority of the games Swift attended.

Taylor Swift and Ed Kelce

Taylor Swift receives a lot of criticism when she attends football games to support Travis Kelce.

As for the Grammys, we already knew Kelce couldn't make it, but the way he phrased things it sounds like Swift will in fact be there, even though she begins her Eras Tour dates in Tokyo just two days later.

Let's see if she shows up to collect any and all of the seven awards she's nominated for!

