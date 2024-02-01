Donna Kelce Gave Taylor Swift Her Travis Kelce Jersey Ring From Ravens Game

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are besties, you guys!

The mom and girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs' #87, Travis Kelce, seem to have bonded in the months since Swift began dating the athlete—and Donna has recently given her a sweet and meaningful gift to prove it.

At the latest Chiefs game against the Baltimore Ravens, when Travis' team qualified for this year's Super Bowl, you may have spotted that Swift was wearing a pretty special ring adorned with a miniature Travis Kelce #87 red jersey.

Well, the ring came courtesy of local shop EB and Co., which creates the cutest Chiefs-themed jewelry and accessories you've ever seen.

"We gifted Donna some pairs," the brand's owner, Emily Bordner, explained to KMBC (via People). "We know that she loved our earrings. And so, we wanted to gift her even more of Kelce-themed products. So, we sent those to her and then we were hoping that she would give them to Taylor. And she did."

If you've fallen in love with this ring, you can purchase it from the brand directly for pre-order, or go for the matching earrings that Donna has previously been spotted wearing to one of her son's games.

This isn't the first time Donna has given Taylor Swift her seal of approval.

As far back as October, the mom of two NFL stars reposted a video of her with the singer that was captioned, "Travis Kelce's biggest fans"

And these days, Swift is said to "blend in seamlessly" with the Kelce gang.

Not to be a weirdo, but I think we all hear wedding bells...