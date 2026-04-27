It's been one week since Zoë Kravitz debuted an unmissable diamond ring on that finger. The gravitational pull of the crater-sized gemstone kept her rumored fiancé, Harry Styles, in orbit on April 19. Three off-duty outfits and one People confirmation later, Kravitz's solo April 27 stroll gave the paparazzi a proper close-up of the engagement ring.

The newly-engaged actor couldn't have set up a better canvas to spotlight her new sparkler. She kept it casual in a heather gray long-sleeve, black trousers, and the high-vamp flats trend, before the bezel-set diamond stole the show. Her outfit's two additional rings—a slim, stone-free band and a coiled, snake-shaped style—hailed from Jessica McCormack, Kravitz's favorite jeweler.

Confirmation of her engagement ring's designer, on the other hand, is still under wraps. Even without the brand name locked in, engagement ring experts estimate it's between six and seven figures.

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Zoë Kravitz went for a solo walk in NYC with her engagement ring from Harry Styles front and center. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini, appraised it closer to the million-dollar end of the spectrum. "Pieces like this would typically sit in the region of $1 million to $1.9 million, depending on the exact quality of the diamond," she said in a statement. To say it's sizable would be a severe understatement. Rakholia believes the ring is in the five to seven-carat range, "but the way it’s been set changes how that value is expressed.”

The prong-less, cushion-cut center stone was placed close to Kravitz's finger atop a smooth, one-millimeter wide band. That skin-to-skin contact suggests "it’s been chosen to fit into her life, rather than sit apart from it," Rakholia adds. Its edges also appeared rounder than traditional cushion-cut stones. This subtle alteration felt just as effortlessly romantic as the ring's comfortable, bezel-set silhouette.

The engagement ring doesn't feature McCormack's signature button-back motif, a setting beloved by Kravitz and Zendaya alike. Still, Rakholia says it aligns with McCormack's work, specifically "pieces that sit close to the hand and feel part of the wearer, rather than placed on top.” Plus, Kravitz posed for a McCormack campaign just last month. Perhaps her British fiancé collaborated with the London creative recently: "I want to work with Jessica on everything," Kravitz told Harper's Bazaar UK in Jan. 2025, after all.

Appreciate the engagement ring's romantic simplicity up close. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Experts from Kay Jewelers and Blue Nile, meanwhile, estimated Kravitz's ring to be between eight and 10 carats, with valuations ranging from $300,000 to $500,000. "More and more people are opting for an elegant and modern take on the classic solitaire that features a large center stone in a fancy-cut, set atop a delicate band," said Lisa Ingram, KAY Vice President of Merchandising, in a statement. Regardless of its exact stats, the ring was clearly created with Kravitz's minimalist, cool-girl charm in mind.

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Judging by her latest looks, no street style set is "too relaxed" to complement her sparkler from Styles. So far, it's been spotted alongside the soft loafers trend, a robe-like trench coat, and baggy brown trousers. That said, the next time Kravitz's basics grace a New York City sidewalk, trust: her engagement ring will tag along, too.

TOPICS Zoë Kravitz