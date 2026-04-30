If I had an engagement ring as extravagant as Zoë Kravitz's, I'd be flaunting it like a trophy—not hiding it inside a The Row bag like she did on April 28. No gift from Harry Styles should be a secret. Everyday basics be gone: On April 30, Kravitz finally embraced her million-dollar diamond's glamour in a rich-girl coat trend.

Since the unmissable stone made its debut last weekend, Kravitz's street style outfits have only tried to normalize it. But no matter how casually she dressed, the engagement ring caused a frenzy. So why not commit to the lavish bit? Her latest sparkler sighting came with a suede Penny Lane coat.

Zoë Kravitz channeled her engagement ring's ornate aura in a luxe Penny Lane coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The robe-style, fur-trimmed wrap dazzled in an effortless, cool-girl way—like most pieces in Kravitz's closet do. Contrary to classic Penny Lane coats—a boho-chic signature of the '70s and again around the 2000 release of Almost Famous—each cuff was noticeably shearling-free. (Taylor Swift, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber's Penny Lanes all feature fringed sleeves.) Thank goodness hers didn't, otherwise the fur might've camouflaged the It-engagement ring of the moment.

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Susanna Chow Dorothy Suede & Shearling Trim Coat $1,295 at bloomingdales.com

Meanwhile, paparazzi captured the clearest close-up of Kravitz's new ring yet, which confirmed jewelry experts' suspicions. It was a bezeled, cushion-cut diamond set against a sleek, one-millimeter wide band. The center stone's exact carat count remains a mystery—and Kravitz might keep that detail under lock-and-key forever. (Zendaya has with her Jessica McCormack ring.)

But Nilesh Rakholia, founder of Abelini , was right when he said the presumed five to seven-carat diamond drooped untraditionally close to Kravitz's finger. That skin-to-skin contact suggests "it’s been chosen to fit into her life, rather than sit apart from it," Rakholia added. The Caught Stealing actor found the ring some brides can only dream of: It's easy to dress up or down. Selfishly, I hope she leans more toward the former.

Appreciate the ring, in all its glamorous glory up close. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The rest of Kravitz's outfit felt familiar (complementary). She debuted the Penny Lane just last month, alongside black trousers, matching The Row booties, and a Saint Laurent laptop bag. She accessorized with her signature jewelry stack from Jessica McCormack, including three yellow gold rings.

However, one very special band was missing from that finger. Styles supposedly popped the question soon after the Penny Lane's initial outing. Seeing it with and without the engagement ring, I much prefer the jacket with Kravitz's new heirloom.

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Last month, Kravitz wore her Penny Lane coat for the first time—without an engagement ring, of course. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rich-girl coat season is coming to a close, but Kravitz is still getting to know her new diamond. It hasn't even made its red carpet debut yet, but I know I'm in for a treat. Kravitz is confirmed to attend the 2026 Met Gala next Monday, where she's set to appear on the Host Committee alongside Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello. While her plus-one remains a secret, my bet's on the engagement ring. Knowing Styles, he'll want Kravitz to have her moment on those iconic steps.

TOPICS Zoë Kravitz