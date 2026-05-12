It seemed like Travis Kelce designed Taylor Swift's engagement ring to be the most bejeweled piece in every off-duty designer outfit. But on May 11, the Artifex Fine sparkler finally met its match during a family dinner in New York City. Swift's rhinestoned little black dress and peep-toe pumps made the whole place shimmer, too.

Days after her floral Zimmermann dress and lacy Fleur du Mal skirt debuted in London, Swift reunited with her mom, dad, and brother at the West Village's Eighty Six restaurant. Throw your preconceived notions about steakhouse styling out the window, though. Swift honored the hotspot's "Smart Elegant" dress code in a $4,500, sold-out LBD from Valentino. Rhinestones decorated each spaghetti-slim strap, before morphing into a knotted bow atop the bodice's empire waistline. Not a single gemstone cascaded onto the tailored, thigh-grazing skirt crafted from structured crêpe. That juxtaposition is what made her Spring 2026 shoe trend for the evening such a mirrorball moment.

Taylor Swift was spotted post-family dinner in a bejeweled little black dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Swift styled strappy black sandals back-to-back in London: first with block-heel Jimmy Choos, then ankle-strap Celine stilettos. But she can't stay away from Christian Louboutin, aka her Eras Tour shoe designer, for long. She sampled the peep-toe pumps trend with the $1,695 Me Dolly Strass mules. Red-bottom soles emerged from beneath four-inch heels, of course. But hundreds of rhinestones atop each pedicure-revealing upper made them her most bedazzled Louboutins since the final Eras Tour performance in Dec. 2024. If only she'd give her knee-high Lover boots or custom 1989 booties a much-deserved street style strut or two.

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The Grammy winner's asymmetrical Aupen bag wasn't bejeweled in the slightest. (Neither are Jenna Ortega, Anya Taylor-Joy, or Olivia Rodrigo's purses from the Singapore-based designer.) Knowing Swift, she wanted the double-digit carats on her diamond engagement ring to shine on their own. The center stone's old-mine cut—and its rumored seven-figure valuation—was as unmissable as it gets on the "Opalite" singer's left finger. Meanwhile, she left her neckline unadorned for the first time since the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in late March.

Between her LBD, Louboutins, and engagement ring, Swift had no problem upping her look's sparkle quota. This jewelry suite was surprisingly discreet compared to the Chanel diamond necklace and Anita Ko hoop earrings she wore with a leather and lace London look on May 8. To finish, her low, effortlessly-undone bun revealed the tiniest of diamond drop earrings.

A luxe little black dress is the season-defying staple Swift can always rely on—especially when early-summer weather makes evening-out styling complicated. Last June, she arrived at another NYC dinner in a black skirt set from Gucci, which mimicked a sleeveless LBD at first. Rhinestone trim along the neckline and thigh-length hem defined the separate styles. (At the time, Kelce hadn't given Swift her new heirloom yet.)

Sure, she released the Midnights hit in Oct. 2022, but it's always a "Bejeweled" spring in Swift's look book.

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TOPICS Taylor Swift