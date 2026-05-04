There’s no denying that Zoë Kravitz is one of fashion’s most iconic muses—and the new owner of a headline-worthy engagement ring. While her street style is certainly worth copying, it’s truly her coveted red carpet wardrobe that cements her It-girl status. Tonight, at the 2026 Met Gala red carpet , the actress added yet another incredible look to her style file. This time, it's bound to influence bridal mood boards.

As an honorary chair of the evening, Kravitz dressed to impress. She opted for a sumptuous Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello—no surprise, given that she’s been a long-time brand ambassador for the French luxury house. Carefully crafted with sultry lace fabric and a statuesque silhouette that billowed around the waist, her dress perfectly matched the event’s dress code, “Fashion Is Art.”

Stylist Danielle Goldberg completed Kravitz’s look with lofty pumps and dainty drop earrings, adding a polished finishing touch. However, the accessory that stole the spotlight was her shimmering engagement ring, which hid beneath her left sleeve. (For those who don’t know, Kravitz is officially engaged to Harry Styles.)

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Kravitz embraces a moody look at the 2026 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The star’s glam deserves just as much attention as her gothic black gown. Kravitz stuck to her favorites: soft eyeshadow, warm blush, and sun-kissed bronzer. She styled her braids in an elegant half-up, half-down hairstyle.

A closer look at the star's gorgeous glam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A quick glimpse at Kravitz’s red carpet archive reveals that the actress loves nothing more than a sultry look—often defined by sheer fabrics and peekaboo cut-outs. For her last Met Gala appearance in 2021, she slipped into a Saint Laurent chainmail dress delicately stitched with scintillating rhinestones that could be spotted from a mile away. By definition, her gown was a true naked dress, boasting nothing but a matching thong underneath.

Stylist Andrew Mukamal elevated the bedazzled halter gown with Jessica McCormack diamond earrings and simple black sandals.

Kravitz embraced a barely-there look for the 2021 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonight marks Kravitz’s tenth Met Gala appearance. Since her 2008 debut in a ‘20s-inspired mint green velvet dress, her style has evolved significantly toward a more minimalist aesthetic. However, despite her personal style shift and fresh Jessica McCormack jewels, one thing has remained certain—she never fails to make onlookers speechless.