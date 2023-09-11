The U.S. Open Was Basically a Celebrity Convention

There was some tennis happening, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

The biggest U.S. Open story of the day has to be Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s third public appearance as a couple in just under a week—first at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour last Monday, then at an intimate New York Fashion Week dinner last night, and, today, at the U.S. Open, where they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But Jenner and Chalamet were hardly the only famous faces in the crowd this weekend. We rounded up our favorite celebrity shots from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, which marked a big weekend at the tournament—yesterday, Coco Gauff, at just 19, won her first U.S. Open title, the youngest American to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. “I feel a little bit in shock at this moment,” Gauff told the crowd after her win, per People. “That French Open loss was a heartbreak for me, and that makes this moment even more sweeter than I could imagine.” She added “I’m just thankful for this moment. I don’t have any words for it, to be honest,” and gave a shoutout to her haters: she gave a nod to “the people who didn’t believe in me,” adding “To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it.”

Coco Gauff at the U.S. Open

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the U.S. Open

Today, Novak Djokovic won and paid tribute to Kobe Bryant; he put on a brightly-colored shirt with “Mamba Forever” and an image of the basketball legend on the front, and Bryant’s 24 jersey number on the back—in reference to Djokovic’s newly-earned 24th Grand Slam, per People. “I thought of doing this t-shirt eventually if I get the chance to win the tournament,” he said. “Kobe was [a] close friend. We chatted a lot about the winner’s mentality when I was struggling with an injury and trying to make my comeback, to work my way back to the top of my game. He was one of the people I relied on the most.”

He continued “What happened a few years ago, him and his daughter passing, hurt me deeply. I thought 24—it is the jersey he wore when he became a legend, of Lakers and world basketball, so I thought it could be a nice, symbolic thing to acknowledge him for all the things he has done.”

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic

A truly bonkers amount of celebrities watched Gauff and Djokovic win this weekend—take a look for yourself.

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Justin Timberlake at the U.S. Open

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake

Emily Ratajkowski at the U.S. Open

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Leonardo DiCaprio at the U.S. Open

Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio

Martha Stewart at the U.S. Open

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves McConaughey at the U.S. Open

Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves McConaughey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at the U.S. Open

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Lil Wayne at the U.S. Open

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne

Emma Roberts at the U.S. Open

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts

Jon Hamm at the U.S. Open

Jon Hamm

Jon Hamm

Christie Brinkley at the U.S. Open

Christie Brinkley

Christie Brinkley

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld at the U.S. Open

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Cara Delevingne and Ariana DeBose at the U.S. Open

Cara Delevingne and Ariana DeBose

Cara Delevingne and Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose at the U.S. Open

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Laverne Cox at the U.S. Open

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox

Charlize Theron at the U.S. Open

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron

Amanda Seyfried and Rachel Brosnahan at the U.S. Open

Amanda Seyfried and Rachel Brosnahan

Amanda Seyfried and Rachel Brosnahan

Madelyn Cline at the U.S. Open

Madelyn Cline

Madelyn Cline

Laura Dern at the U.S. Open

Laura Dern

Laura Dern

Nicole Kidman at the U.S. Open

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

Mindy Kaling at the U.S. Open

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling

Alexandra Daddario at the U.S. Open

Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra Daddario

Naomi Watts at the U.S. Open

Naomi Watts

Naomi Watts

Vanessa Williams at the U.S. Open

Vanessa Williams

Vanessa Williams

Hoda Kotb at the U.S. Open

Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb

Vera Wang at the U.S. Open

Vera Wang

Vera Wang

Friday, September 8, 2023

Anna Wintour at the U.S. Open

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour

Jared Leto at the U.S. Open

Jared Leto

Jared Leto

Emily Blunt at the U.S. Open

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt

Tom Brady at the U.S. Open

Tom Brady

Tom Brady

Savannah Guthrie at the U.S. Open

Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie
Kylie Jenner
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

