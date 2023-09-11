The U.S. Open Was Basically a Celebrity Convention

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The biggest U.S. Open story of the day has to be Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s third public appearance as a couple in just under a week—first at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour last Monday, then at an intimate New York Fashion Week dinner last night, and, today, at the U.S. Open, where they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.
But Jenner and Chalamet were hardly the only famous faces in the crowd this weekend. We rounded up our favorite celebrity shots from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, which marked a big weekend at the tournament—yesterday, Coco Gauff, at just 19, won her first U.S. Open title, the youngest American to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. “I feel a little bit in shock at this moment,” Gauff told the crowd after her win, per People. “That French Open loss was a heartbreak for me, and that makes this moment even more sweeter than I could imagine.” She added “I’m just thankful for this moment. I don’t have any words for it, to be honest,” and gave a shoutout to her haters: she gave a nod to “the people who didn’t believe in me,” adding “To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it.”
Today, Novak Djokovic won and paid tribute to Kobe Bryant; he put on a brightly-colored shirt with “Mamba Forever” and an image of the basketball legend on the front, and Bryant’s 24 jersey number on the back—in reference to Djokovic’s newly-earned 24th Grand Slam, per People. “I thought of doing this t-shirt eventually if I get the chance to win the tournament,” he said. “Kobe was [a] close friend. We chatted a lot about the winner’s mentality when I was struggling with an injury and trying to make my comeback, to work my way back to the top of my game. He was one of the people I relied on the most.”
He continued “What happened a few years ago, him and his daughter passing, hurt me deeply. I thought 24—it is the jersey he wore when he became a legend, of Lakers and world basketball, so I thought it could be a nice, symbolic thing to acknowledge him for all the things he has done.”
A truly bonkers amount of celebrities watched Gauff and Djokovic win this weekend—take a look for yourself.
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Friday, September 8, 2023
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Kylie Jenner Surprised Attendees at Intimate NYFW Dinner, Showing Up Unexpectedly as Timothée Chalamet’s Plus One
Not shockingly, her arrival sent the room “abuzz.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Joe Jonas Gets Emotional at L.A. Show: “It’s Been a Crazy Week”
Amidst his divorce filing from Sophie Turner, Jonas told fans “If you don’t hear it from these lips, don’t believe it. Okay?”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle and the Kardashians Against the World? It Could Happen
The powerhouses are apparently keen to collaborate as Meghan prepares to return to Instagram soon.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kylie Jenner Surprised Attendees at Intimate NYFW Dinner, Showing Up Unexpectedly as Timothée Chalamet’s Plus One
Not shockingly, her arrival sent the room “abuzz.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s “Chemistry Is Off the Charts”
We saw some evidence of that this week…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Were Filmed Fully Making Out at Beyoncé Concert
You guys, I think they're together.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Here's How to Pronounce Kylie Jenner's Son Aire's Newly Revealed Name
Don't overthink it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
At Last, We Know the Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son
Plus, we finally get to see his adorable face.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Kylie Jenner Savagely Shut Down Kim Kardashian After She Asked Her to Tag SKIMS in Her Instagram
Celeb sibling drama definitely hits different.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
See the Kardashian Sisters Dressed Up as Kris Jenner for Her Birthday
Halloween isn't over in Calabasas.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kendall Jenner Responded to Rumors She's a "Mean Girl"
She hates that perception of her.
By Iris Goldsztajn