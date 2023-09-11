The U.S. Open Was Basically a Celebrity Convention

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The biggest U.S. Open story of the day has to be Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s third public appearance as a couple in just under a week—first at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour last Monday, then at an intimate New York Fashion Week dinner last night, and, today, at the U.S. Open, where they couldn’t keep their hands off of each other.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Jenner and Chalamet were hardly the only famous faces in the crowd this weekend. We rounded up our favorite celebrity shots from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, which marked a big weekend at the tournament—yesterday, Coco Gauff, at just 19, won her first U.S. Open title, the youngest American to win the tournament since Serena Williams in 1999. “I feel a little bit in shock at this moment,” Gauff told the crowd after her win, per People . “That French Open loss was a heartbreak for me, and that makes this moment even more sweeter than I could imagine.” She added “I’m just thankful for this moment. I don’t have any words for it, to be honest,” and gave a shoutout to her haters: she gave a nod to “the people who didn’t believe in me,” adding “To those who thought they were putting water on my fire, you were really adding gas to it.”

Coco Gauff (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today, Novak Djokovic won and paid tribute to Kobe Bryant; he put on a brightly-colored shirt with “Mamba Forever” and an image of the basketball legend on the front, and Bryant’s 24 jersey number on the back—in reference to Djokovic’s newly-earned 24th Grand Slam, per People . “I thought of doing this t-shirt eventually if I get the chance to win the tournament,” he said. “Kobe was [a] close friend. We chatted a lot about the winner’s mentality when I was struggling with an injury and trying to make my comeback, to work my way back to the top of my game. He was one of the people I relied on the most.”

He continued “What happened a few years ago, him and his daughter passing, hurt me deeply. I thought 24—it is the jersey he wore when he became a legend, of Lakers and world basketball, so I thought it could be a nice, symbolic thing to acknowledge him for all the things he has done.”

Novak Djokovic (Image credit: Getty Images)

A truly bonkers amount of celebrities watched Gauff and Djokovic win this weekend—take a look for yourself.

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Justin Timberlake (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Image credit: Getty Images)

Martha Stewart (Image credit: Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves McConaughey (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lil Wayne (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Roberts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Hamm (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christie Brinkley (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Cara Delevingne and Ariana DeBose (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laverne Cox (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlize Theron (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Seyfried and Rachel Brosnahan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Madelyn Cline (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Dern (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexandra Daddario (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Watts (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vanessa Williams (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hoda Kotb (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vera Wang (Image credit: Getty Images)

Friday, September 8, 2023

Anna Wintour (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jared Leto (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Blunt (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Brady (Image credit: Getty Images)