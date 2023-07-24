Victoria Beckham Fuels Spice Girls Reunion Tour Rumors Singing “Say You’ll Be There” at Miami Karaoke Night

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Reunion tour rumors regarding the Spice Girls are heating up, and Posh Spice—er, Victoria Beckham—is making us extra giddy with excitement about it. For a night of karaoke in Miami, Beckham belted out her group’s hit “Say You’ll be There,” as her husband, David, danced by her side. “The room was filled with cheers from onlookers as the former pop star serenaded the crowd with her arms wrapped around the retired soccer player,” Page Six reports. (Uh, yeah, can you imagine going for karaoke and finding Posh Spice singing “Say You’ll Be There”? Come ON!)

Further adding fuel to the reunion tour fire, Beckham posted on TikTok Sunday with the very exciting caption “Warming up the vocals in Miami! More to come!”

(Image credit: Getty)

As she has built her eponymous fashion and beauty brands, Beckham hasn’t been involved in recent Spice Girls reunions. In 2018, she shut down rumors of a reunion tour, telling Vogue U.K. “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour.” Yet, just a year later, the group did, in fact, embark on a reunion tour—but without her—marking their first performance together since 2012.

(Image credit: Getty)

Even though she wasn’t on tour with them, Beckham sent her well-wishes to the group, writing on social media “I won’t be joining my girls onstage again, but being in the Spice Girls was a hugely important part of my life, and I wish them so much love and fun as they go back on tour next year.”

And, though a reunion didn’t work out in the past with all five of the group members, Scary Spice Melanie Brown believes that times are different now: “She [Beckham] was really busy doing her fashion line and supporting David with his moves and his career, and obviously she’s got a bunch of kids, so it’s just about finding the right time,” Brown told The Sun back in May. “And we’ve managed to do that, so there should be an announcement pretty soon.”

Be still our 1990s girl hearts!

(Image credit: Getty)

Beckham’s caption over the weekend sent reunion rumors into the stratosphere, and the Spice Girls’ Instagram account—representing Beckham, Brown, and fellow group members Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie Chisholm (Sporty Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice)—reposted the video to their Instagram story yesterday. “Once a Spice Girl always a Spice Girl,” the page shared.

(Image credit: Getty)

We may have Brown to thank for manifesting this: “My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen,” she told The Sun. “But actually, we are planning on releasing a statement. What that is, I can’t say right now, because we’re just finishing off perfecting what we’re going to be doing together, all five of us, but it’s going to be something that the fans are really going to love.”