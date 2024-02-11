Yes, The 'Wicked' Trailer Caused That Gasp You Heard

Does anyone here remember that episode of Aaahh!!! Real Monsters where they talk about the great wave? The yearly occurrence was a world-shaking event when the humans flush their toilets for the first time during "the big game"? Well, the gasp you just heard was the theater nerd equivalent of that—and it happened the second we all realized we were witnessing the opening moments of the first-ever footage from the movie version of Wicked, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (and more names we'll likely list out later, so stay tuned)!

There's so much to say about this trailer, but the overwhelming feeling bursting forth from this particular theater nerd's heart is an extremely loud "HELL YEAH!" We were nervously excited, but now we're positively enticed and thrilled and ready in our bodies to get ourselves to the theater to see (part one of two!) of John Chu's musical epic and take in the grand spectacle.

I mean...just LOOK AT THESE SHOTS!

Bowen Yang is reinventing the word "withering." (Image credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube)

Michelle! Yeoh! FLYING! MONKEYS!!!!! (Image credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube)

!!!!!!!!!!!!*caption indecipherable due to nostalgic screams*!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (Image credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube)

The fan fiction that will be written about this image. The "Sense and Sensibility" jumped OUT! Try and tell me I'm wrong. (Image credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube)

POV: you are me and Elphaba is about to hit THAT NOTE (Image credit: Universal Pictures/YouTube)

...are we hyperventilating? MAYBE. Overreacting? NEVER!

When it comes to the story of the unlikely friendship between the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good Witch, there's no level of reaction that will ever be as high as the notes the girls are going to hit.

The film also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, and Jeff Goldblum in supporting roles alongside Grande and Erivo and will hit theaters in November. And if you aren't waiting to be seated already, you're...not like me, I guess.