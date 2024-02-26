Zendaya Just Out-Zendaya’d Herself at the ‘Dune: Part Two’ New York City Premiere

At this point, Zendaya is in a fashion class all her own, where her only competition is herself. She is truly one of one, and as her Dune: Part Two press tour rolls on, she continues to outdo herself look by look, including tonight’s outfit at the film’s New York City premiere.
Once again styled by longtime collaborator Law Roach, tonight’s out-of-this-world avant-garde look is once again futuristic looking, following in the trend from the tour. This time her white dress with daring cutouts and 3D gold sculptural details on the hem is from Stéphane Rolland Couture; she paired the floor-length gown with gold Jimmy Choo heels and Bulgari rings.
In addition to futuristic being a cornerstone of this tour’s looks, vintage looks have also been on prominent display, like the 1995 Mugler robot catsuit from the fashion house’s haute couture fall/winter 1995 collection that she wore to the London premiere. The one-piece featured a completely transparent breastplate and armor-like shoulder pads, and Zendaya went topless underneath the intricate design, Us Weekly reports. In Seoul, she again opted for vintage Givenchy from 1999, and the red design on the gray jacket and matching pencil skirt appears inspired by a computer circuit. Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, and Alaia have also featured on the tour.
The looks pair perfectly with the theme of the movie, which is out March 1. She has traveled around the globe all month with castmates Anya Taylor-Joy, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Timothée Chalamet, who she coordinated looks with while at the Seoul, South Korea premiere. The two wore the same leather jumpsuit by South Korean designer Juun J, Zendaya in a peachy beige version, and Chalamet in gray.
During a sit-down interview at the event, Chalamet shared, per People, that the idea for the matching outfits came from Roach. “I think it’s wonderful to support the designers here,” he said in a clip shared by Vogue Korea on Instagram. “This was Law’s beautiful idea and creation. But thank you to Juun J for this opportunity to wear his beautiful clothes.”
Roach, in turn, called the pair a “dynamic duo,” which we can’t disagree with.
You know, we worry about Zendaya sometimes. Isn’t it lonely up there at the top of the fashion game? Maybe she’ll come back down to earth someday. Or maybe not.
