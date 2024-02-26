Zendaya Just Out-Zendaya’d Herself at the ‘Dune: Part Two’ New York City Premiere

Is the look futuristic looking? Check. Is it styled by Law Roach? Check. Is it fabulous? Check.

Zendaya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

At this point, Zendaya is in a fashion class all her own, where her only competition is herself. She is truly one of one, and as her Dune: Part Two press tour rolls on, she continues to outdo herself look by look, including tonight’s outfit at the film’s New York City premiere.

Zendaya

The looks from the 'Dune: Part Two' press tour have been elevated, even from Zendaya's already elevated level

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once again styled by longtime collaborator Law Roach, tonight’s out-of-this-world avant-garde look is once again futuristic looking, following in the trend from the tour. This time her white dress with daring cutouts and 3D gold sculptural details on the hem is from Stéphane Rolland Couture; she paired the floor-length gown with gold Jimmy Choo heels and Bulgari rings.

Zendaya

For this look, Zendaya collaborated with Law Roach

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition to futuristic being a cornerstone of this tour’s looks, vintage looks have also been on prominent display, like the 1995 Mugler robot catsuit from the fashion house’s haute couture fall/winter 1995 collection that she wore to the London premiere. The one-piece featured a completely transparent breastplate and armor-like shoulder pads, and Zendaya went topless underneath the intricate design, Us Weekly reports. In Seoul, she again opted for vintage Givenchy from 1999, and the red design on the gray jacket and matching pencil skirt appears inspired by a computer circuit. Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta, and Alaia have also featured on the tour.

Zendaya in Givenchy Fall/Winter 1999 at the Dune: Part Two Press Tour in Seoul, South Korea 2024

Zendaya in 1999 Givenchy in Seoul, South Korea 

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya walks on the Dune premiere sand carpet in Mugler

Wearing a 1995 Mugler robot catsuit in London

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The looks pair perfectly with the theme of the movie, which is out March 1. She has traveled around the globe all month with castmates Anya Taylor-Joy, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, and Timothée Chalamet, who she coordinated looks with while at the Seoul, South Korea premiere. The two wore the same leather jumpsuit by South Korean designer Juun J, Zendaya in a peachy beige version, and Chalamet in gray.

Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet

The costars that match one another are the best costars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During a sit-down interview at the event, Chalamet shared, per People, that the idea for the matching outfits came from Roach. “I think it’s wonderful to support the designers here,” he said in a clip shared by Vogue Korea on Instagram. “This was Law’s beautiful idea and creation. But thank you to Juun J for this opportunity to wear his beautiful clothes.”

Roach, in turn, called the pair a “dynamic duo,” which we can’t disagree with.

Zendaya

"Dune: Part Two" premieres on Friday, March 1, proving that all good things (like the film's press tour) must come to an end

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya

Not only have many of the looks been vintage, they've also been futuristic looking

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya

Tonight's look is from Stéphane Rolland Couture

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You know, we worry about Zendaya sometimes. Isn’t it lonely up there at the top of the fashion game? Maybe she’ll come back down to earth someday. Or maybe not.

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

