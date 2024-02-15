Zendaya Suited Up as a Sexy Cyborg for the 'Dune: Part II' Premiere

Only the incomparable Zendaya could wear a full-body cyborg suit while walking the red carpet.



While attending the World Premiere of Dune: Part Two in Leicester Square on February 15, 2024 in London, England, the Euphoria star wore a show-stopping Thierry Mugler robot suit from the designer's 1995 haute couture collection.

Zendaya stands on the 'Dune: Part Two' carpet in the Cyborg suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As one X, formerly known as Twitter, user notes, the ensemble has yet to be remade, meaning the silvery cyborg ensemble is "directly from Manfred's archives" and "literally a piece of fashion history."

The piece reportedly took six months to complete and was originally part of Mugler's 20th anniversary couture show, which featured an unbelievable 300 looks.



As Vogue reported at the time, the collection was "a frightening and tantalizing image for the dawn of the Internet age, and a fitting end for this list of the nineties’ most unforgettable fashion shows."

The archival piece featured cut-outs revealing Zendaya's body beneath the plated armor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The piece, while unlike any other gown on the red carpet, couldn't be worn for long. After making her walk down the carpet, Zendaya changed into a more comfortable (but no less glamorous) piece by Mugler. Her second look consisted of a black velvet gown with an asymmetric, draped neckline, which she accented with vintage Bulgari jewelry.

Zendaya's second look of the evening consisted of a black gown, also by Mugler, and vintage Bulgari jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While her Dune: Part Two look is easily Zendaya's most dramatic red carpet moment to date, the actress is well-known for pushing the fashion envelope whenever, wherever, and however she wants when she has the opportunity.



While attending the 2019 Grammys, for example, the Spider-Man star channeled her inner Batman villain Poison Ivy with an emerald green, sheer Vera Wang dress featuring a daring, thigh-high slit.

The Cyborg suit reportedly took six months to make... (Image credit: Getty Images)

...and hasn't been worn since its 1995 runway debut. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2021, at the Spider-Man: No Way Home, she did it again in a daring, barely-there Valentino Haute Couture spiderweb dress .



And just days ago, while promoting her the latest installment of the Dune franchise in Mexico City, the actress wore a custom intergalactic-inspired draped gown from designer Torishéju, as well as a a Bottega Veneta custom brown two-piece with scale-like leather details.

Yes, Zendaya understands all the fashion assignments, folks.

Give her habit of turning every red carpet into fashion history, it's hardly a surprise that Zendaya was recently named a 2024 Met Gala co-chair.

Zendaya will be joined by her fellow 2024 co-chairs Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Chris Hemsworth—likely in another couture moment that makes the world stop.