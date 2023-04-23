Zendaya Surprises Coachella Audience, Sings Two Songs Alongside Labrinth

Zendaya is no doubt best known as an actor, but she’s also a talented musician—and even has a self-titled debut album to show for it. She delighted fans at Coachella yesterday as she surprised the crowd with a return to the stage, performing during Labrinth’s set at the festival. Per Rolling Stone , Zendaya sang “I’m Tired” and “All for Us” in her first live performance in over seven years.

“I cannot express my gratitude enough for this magical night,” Zendaya wrote in an Instagram story after the performance. “Thank you to my brother [Labrinth] for inviting me and giving me the most beautiful safe space to be on a stage again…wow…my heart is so full, I can’t thank you enough for the love I received tonight, made all my nerves melt away.”

Rolling Stone reports that Zendaya hasn’t performed a full concert since 2015, two years after her self-titled debut album dropped—which remains her only album, at least to the present day. She’s instead focused on her acting career, staring in Euphoria, the Spider-Man series, and The Greatest Showman, among other projects.

In 2019 she collaborated with Labrinth—who composed the score of Zendaya’s hit series, Euphoria—on “All of Us,” a track featured on a season-ending episode. In 2022, she and Labrinth (along with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson) co-wrote “I’m Tired and “Elliott’s Song” for the show. Both songs were nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards, and “I’m Tired” hit the Hot 100.

“I stepped away from music quite a while ago, for a number of reasons, but I still really love it,” Zendaya tweeted in March 2022, on the heels of the release of “I’m Tired.” “The kindness and support I’ve received the past few days just for a little tiny toe dip back into some music means the absolute world to me.”

In addition to Zendaya, Labrinth also brought out Sia for weekend two of Coachella. The weekend prior, Labrinth brought out Billie Eilish on stage as a surprise guest.