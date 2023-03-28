FAQs

Are Beautycounter products organic? Beautycounter state that they use organic ingredients whenever possible. If you would like to know which products contain an organic ingredient simply look at the list of ingredients and all those that are organic are marked with an asterisk.

What is Beautycounter’s best-selling product? One of the most recent best-selling products is the Counter + Overnight Resurfacing Peel. With over 5000 5-star reviews it’s fair to say that this product has become a regime staple. Featuring a multi-complex this peel leaves skin feeling greatly improved in texture without irritating the skin. Results can be seen after just 2 weeks of use, why add one to your basket today and add one of our promo codes?

Are Beautycounter products tested on animals? Good news, Beautycounter state that products are not tested on animals. Beautycounter confirms that all contract manufacturers do not test on animals too.

Are Beautycounter products vegan? Beautycounter is not a vegan brand. Many of the products are vegan and a list of those is available on the website. So it’s worth checking if you would like a vegan product, it may still be an option at Beautycounter.

Can I track my order at Beautycounter? Absolutely, once you place an order with Beautycounter you will receive an email confirmation. You will then receive another email when your order is shipped, this will contain a tracking number so you can see exactly when all your products will arrive.

Sign up for the newsletter: When you sign up for the newsletter at Beautycounter by entering your email address. As a thank you from Beautycounter there is a 20% discount on your next purchase so you can pick up anything from mascara to cleanser and enjoy the savings this provides. In addition to this, you will be the first to know about upcoming sales, promotions, deals, and new product information.

Enjoy free shipping: New customers at Beautycounter can enjoy free shipping whentheirr basket total reaches $100. To access your promo code for free shipping ensure you have signed up to the mailing list at Beautycounter, then add all your favorite products to your basket and enjoy!

Shop the last-chance sale: Although the products at Beautycounter are available at incredible prices, there is a way to keep more dollars in your purse by exploring the last chance section on Beautycounter's website. Browse the selection of makeup, skincare, and bath and body products on offer and why not check if we have a suitable promo code available to see if you can increase those savings further?

Become a member: If you would like access to Beautycounter perks all year consider becoming a Band of Beauty member. For an annual fee of $29, you can enjoy free shipping on orders over $100, 10% product credit on applicable orders, a welcome gift worth $49 when you spend $50 in product purchases upon enrolment, as well as exclusive members-only offers. Band of Beauty membership is a must for those who adore Beautycounter products.

Discounts at Beautycounter: We keep you up to date with all the latest promotions, deals, and promo codes here at Marie Claire. So you can receive the best possible price on body care products, hair care products, make-up, and skincare at Beautycounter.

