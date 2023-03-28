FAQs

How Do I Get a Target Discount? We’ve got a few ways of getting discounts at Target. The quickest method is to use one of the promo codes on this page. You can also sign up for the newsletter to get exclusive offers and stay informed of upcoming sales. Regular customers should consider signing up for one of the RedCards to get perks like free 2-day shipping and 5% off orders.

Does Target Offer Free Shipping? Target offers free shipping under certain conditions. Only RedCard holders are eligible for free 2-day shipping. Non card holders must pay for ground shipping. There are options to expedite shipping but these upgrades will incur an additional fee. The best way to save on shipping is to sign up for a RedCard.

Does Target Do Student Discounts? Target offers a discount program for both students and teachers. Once verified, students are eligible to receive a discount as high as 20%. Teachers can get a 15% discount with the program. If you want to learn more about the offer, visit the student discount page at Target to get started.

Does Target Have a Newsletter? Target has a newsletter that customers can sign up for. This is an email-based newsletter that’s free to sign up for. It keeps members up to date on future sales, promos, and sometimes includes exclusive offers. To sign up, visit the Target website and scroll down to the footer. A form is available in which you can enter your email address to sign up.

How Often Does Target Have Sales? Target has sales often throughout the year—typically around holidays. Signing up for the newsletter is a great way to keep an eye out for an upcoming sale. If you don’t have time to wait, you can check out the deals page on the Target website. This page lists everything that’s currently available at a discount.

Does Target Offer Free Returns? Target provides a free shipping label for returns for online purchases. Customers are eligible for a full refund up to 90 days after the purchase. If you purchase the products using a RedCard, you get an extra 30-day window for returns. If the product was purchased from a registry (such as a wedding registry or baby registry) or is a Target-owned brand, you have up to a year to submit the return.

Tips for Shopping at Target

Before you complete your next purchase at Target, come back here to this page and try out some of these tips and tricks. There’s no need to spend more than you have to and we have plenty of suggestions that can help you lower the price of your cart. Most of these tips will work for anyone but some are optimized for regular customers.

Take Advantage of Promo Codes - The fastest way to get a discount at Target is to apply a promo code to your purchase. These are coupons that work with sales made on the web store. Promo codes usually provide discounts on price but sometimes have other perks like free shipping. You can find promo codes around online but the best place to snag one is here on this page at Marie Claire.

Wait for a Sale - If you can’t find a good promo code, sometimes it’s worth waiting for a sale to come around. These pop up periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. If you don’t have time to wait, there’s a deals section (opens in new tab) you can browse on the website that lists everything available on sale. You can sort items on the deals page by department to make browsing easier.

Sign Up for the Newsletter - Target has a newsletter you can sign up for that keeps members up to date on upcoming sales, future promos, and special deals. Sometimes you can even get access to exclusive offers. The newsletter is free to sign up for and you can always unsubscribe from it at any time. To join, visit the Target website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and enter your email into the form.

Follow Target on Social Media - Target has a few social media profiles that you can follow if you want to avoid notifications from the newsletter. This is a good way to keep an eye out for sales, as well. To find Target’s official profile, go to the Target homepage and scroll to the very bottom. The footer has a list of social media icons. Click your favorite and give them a follow.

RedCard - Target has special offers for RedCard holders with a few valuable perks that are absolutely worth the effort if you’re a regular Target shopper. There are three types of Target RedCard including a credit card, debit card, and a reloadable account card. RedCard holders get free 2-day shipping and 5% off of orders placed on the website.

How to Use Promo Codes at Target

Promo codes work at Target much like you’d expect from any other online retailer. Promo codes typically have terms that determine what products you can use them with and a date range for validity. Double check the terms of the promo code you want to use before you apply it to your cart.

Add the product or products you want to your cart. Open the cart. Click "View cart & check out" to go to the checkout screen. On the right hand side of the checkout window, click "Add" next to the "Promo code" section. Enter the promo code. Click "Add" to apply it to your cart. If the code is valid, it will be applied to your purchase. Complete the checkout as normal.

What We Recommend Buying From Target