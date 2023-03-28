FAQs

How can I get discounts on MAC makeup? Are you searching for the perfect MAC lipstick or running out of your favorite foundation? We’d recommend checking the MAC Sale section for the latest discounts. You can usually find a MAC product at a great price with the sale. If you’ve decided on a beauty cult classic - like the Studio Foundation Fix - and it’s not in the sale, you can still get a discount. Simply check this page for the latest deals and promotions too.

How can I get free shipping from MAC? You can get free shipping when your MAC order is over $35 or more. For this free shipping discount, you don’t need a promotional code as free shipping is automatically added at checkout. Maybe your order is less than $35. You might still be able to get free shipping as we occasionally have a MAC free shipping promo code.

Does MAC Cosmetics do a student discount? Yes. MAC Cosmetics offers a student discount. The best student discount we can find is 20% off via Student Beans. All you need to do is go to Student Beans to confirm your student status. You can also click the relevant coupon code on this page instead. It’s also worth knowing that professional makeup artists, including student makeup artists, can get a MAC PRO discount. Makeup artists can enjoy 40% off on all orders and makeup artist students can get a fair 20% off their orders.

How do I get 15% off at MAC? Simply sign up for the MAC newsletter or a MAC account and you’ll get 15% off your first online order. This is completely free but you will need to give your email address. Make sure to check this page for any future 15% off coupon codes too.

Hints and Tips

MAC Newsletter Discounts: Are you always looking for the latest sales at MAC? When you sign up for their newsletter, they’ll email you as soon as the sales start. No more constantly searching their website for deals! You’ll also be sent 15% off your first online order as a thank-you. To access this promotion, simply go to the MAC website and navigate to ‘Email Sign Up’. You will need to give your email address to access your first order discount. MAC will also send you the latest promotions and you’ll be the first to know about new products.

Qualify for Free Delivery: MAC aims to make ordering with them simple. You can shop for high-quality MAC cosmetics and enjoy free delivery too on orders of over $35. Your order will be processed within 1-2 working days and then delivered to your home address within 3-6 working days. With most products at high-end prices, it’s highly likely you’ll be able to get free shipping on most orders. If your order is less than $35, then standard shipping costs $7. You can also check Marie Claire for the occasional free shipping promo code.

Look out for Sales: MAC Cosmetics can be a little pricier than other brands so it’s always a good idea to shop the sale. To find the sale, simply go to the MAC website and click ‘Sale’ from the top menu. You can usually find any sale discounts on the top banner too, with previous discounts being up to 40% off selected styles. You’ll be able to shop promotions on makeup brushes, cosmetics, and gifts. Some previous makeup in the sale included:

Calling all MAC Lovers: MAC makeup lovers can earn points on their latest orders and save money too. You can join the MAC Lovers loyalty program to start saving towards your next MAC lipstick. MAC has three levels to its loyalty program, with more benefits the more you spend. The first level starts with 15% off your first order when you sign up with your email address. You’ll also get double points for your birthday and access to the Back to MAC program.

Refer Your Friends: Do you love MAC’s inclusive makeup products? You can refer MAC to your friends or family members and get $10 off your next order. Simply send your friend a referral code through the MAC website. Your friend will be able to get $10 off their first purchase of $50 or more. You’ll then be sent $10 off your next order of $50 or over too.

How to use your MAC promo code