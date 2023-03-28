FAQs

Can I get free shipping at One Hanes Place? Standard free shipping is a fantastic way to save on your bra, lingerie, sleepwear, or shapewear. At One Hanes Place, you can get standard shipping on orders of $60 or more. Sometimes, you will also be able to shop a ‘Buy 2 Bras, Get Free Shipping’ promotion. We’d recommend checking this page before you order to see if any free shipping promo codes are available too.

How do I track my One Hanes Place order? You can easily track your order from One Hanes Place with their ‘Track My Order’ page. To go to this page, visit their homepage and scroll down to ‘Customer Assistance’ in the website footer. When you track your order, you will need your order number, last name, and email address. You can usually track your order through the confirmation email too.

How do I get a 20% off coupon at One Hanes Place? You can shop with 20% off your order at One Hanes Place using one of our tried and tested promo codes. If you can’t see a 20% off promo code on our page, you can join the mailing list and get 20% off your first order at One Hanes Place.

How can I contact customer service at One Hanes Place? If you need to speak to the customer service team, One Hanes Place has a telephone option listed on their ‘Contact Us’ page. You can also check the FAQs on their website for answers to common questions.

Does One Hanes Place own Bali bras? Bali Bras is part of the Hanes company and has been since 1969. It’s no surprise to see the comfort brand stocked at One Hanes Place too. With comfortable styles, Bali Bras is a bestselling brand to this day.

Hints and tips

Sign up for the Newsletter - Are you new to One Hanes Place? You can save on your order by signing up for the newsletter. You’ll be sent 20% off your first order at One Hanes Place for signing up. One Hanes Place will also send you sales information and special promotions too.

To sign up for their newsletter, go to their homepage and scroll to the bottom of the page. You should see an email sign-up box, where you can sign up with your preferred email address. Once you’ve signed up, your exclusive promo code should be sent straight to your inbox.

Shop the Clearance - If you’re looking for a saving on your One Hanes Place order, be sure to shop the Clearance section. One Hanes Place has a Clearance section on their website which you can shop all year round.

You can sort the Clearance section by product types such as bras, sleepwear, or apparel. There is also a ‘Last Chance Deals’ section where you can shop for products that are soon to leave the Clearance sales.

You can also save on the best brands such as Bali or Playtex bras with the Clearance section.

Enjoy Free Shipping - When you buy two bras at One Hanes Place, you automatically get free shipping with your order. If you’re hoping to stock up on lingerie, this is a simple way to save on shipping costs. Your order will be shipped to your address within 5-7 working days. You can also get free shipping on any order of $60 or more.

For all other orders, standard shipping costs $6.99. If you would like your order sooner, then you can choose 2nd Day Air Shipping for $19.99 or Next Business Day Shipping for $29.99. It’s also worth checking our page for the occasional free shipping promo code on orders outside of the bra promotion.

Student Promotions - Do you study at college or university? If you’re a student then you can get a 10% student discount at One Hanes Place. This is a fantastic way to save on those everyday underwear essentials or some fresh new pajamas. However, you cannot use student discounts on any Last Chance sale items.

All you need to do is go to the Student Discount page on the One Hanes Place website. You can find this in the ‘Site Resources’ list at the bottom of their homepage. From there, simply sign into your ID.me account to verify your student status. You should then be sent your exclusive student promo code to help you save on your order.

Military Discounts - Are you in the military or a veteran? One Hanes Place has a 10% off discount for military staff, veterans, and their families too. Simply navigate to the ‘Military Discount’ page from ‘Site Resources’. You will then need to give your Troop ID number to confirm your work status. You can also verify your military work status via ID.me.

Once you’ve confirmed your ID, you should be sent your military promo code. You should be able to use this on any One Hanes Place online order.

How to use your One Hanes Place promo code