FAQs

Can I get free shipping at Adore Me? Adore Me has free standard shipping on all orders to the US. Your order will be processed and shipped at different times, depending on which US state you live in. For a list of timings, we’d recommend checking the Adore Me website. If you’re looking to save on your next bra or swimwear, shopping at retailers with free shipping is a fantastic way to keep costs affordable.

Does Adore Me have free returns? Currently, returns at Adore Me are not free. Any sale items are not accepted for returns either. Adore Me charges a $5.95 restocking fee for each set you return. However, you can exchange items for free. For more information, make sure to read the ‘Shipping, Exchanges, and Returns’ page on the Adore Me website.

Does Adore Me have any sales? You can shop Adore Me seasonal sales at different times of the year. You’ll find the best discounts during sales such as Valentine’s Day, Black Friday, and Summer Sales. If you sign up for the VIP Adore Me Membership, you will also get access to exclusive VIP sales throughout the year. Be sure to sign up for the Adore Me newsletter using our promo code and you’ll be kept updated on the latest sale information.

What is the Elite Box at Adore Me? The Elite Box is a subscription to a box with 4-7 styles from Adore Me. With each box, you’ll get one lingerie, swimwear, sleepwear, activewear, bra, and panties included. You simply take a style quiz and then Adore Me will then send your box to you. You will have 7 days to try the products and return any items you don’t like. The Elite Box costs $10 for your first box and $20 after this.

Hints and tips

Get Free Shipping - You can enjoy free standard shipping on your Adore Me order to all US addresses. Your order should be processed within 1-2 business days and Adore Me will send you an email to let you know when they’ve shipped it.

If you would like to know about shipping times for each US state, make sure to check the ‘Shipping, Exchanges, and Returns’ page on their website. It can take between 2-6 working days for standard shipping, depending on your address. If you’re signed up for an Elite Box, this also has free US shipping and exchanges for every order.

Join the Newsletter - Do you want to keep updated on the latest sales from Adore Me? Signing up for the newsletter is a great way to never miss out on a lingerie sale. You’ll also be sent the latest promotions and new products as they appear.

It’s simple to join the Adore Me newsletter. Visit their homepage and you should see a sign-up box appear on your screen where you can type your preferred email address. You can also choose the relevant email promo code from this page if you’d prefer.

Lingerie Seasonal Sales - Some of the best times to shop the Adore Me lingerie collections are during their seasonal sales. We’ve seen discounts of up to 50% on selected products with Valentine’s Day sales. You can also expect sales during Black Friday and at the end of each season.

If you’ve been thinking about purchasing your dream lingerie set, then it’s worth waiting until these times. With hundreds of carefully curated designs, you’ll be getting the same premium lingerie at a much lower price. Whether you’re stocking up on bras, matching sets, or panties, you can get them for less in the seasonal sales.

Adore Me VIP Membership - Sign up for the Adore Me VIP membership for a monthly order of Adore Me lingerie. You can choose which sets you’d like to be sent each month from your personalized showroom. Adore Me VIP only costs $24.95 for your first matching set. After this, Adore Me VIP costs $39.95.

You’ll be able to get $10 off each set you purchase, free shipping, and access to exclusive sales too. The best part about this VIP program is every sixth matching set you order is completely free. To sign up for the Adore Me VIP, simply go to Adore Me and scroll to ‘How VIP Works’ in the footer of the website. You should be able to sign up from there.

Adore Me Sale - When shopping for your next Adore Me bra or corset, you can save more by checking the sale section first. You’ll find the Sale in the menu bar of the homepage. Adore Me updates the Sale section regularly with a collection of styles and products, from lingerie to pajama shirts.

Currently, you can only shop for Plus sizing in the sale section. However, this can change depending on the availability of stock. Make sure to check our page or sign up for the newsletter for the latest sale updates.

Multi-Buy Savings - You can usually shop regular promotions at Adore Me such as 5 Panties for $20. Simply add five of your favorite panties, thongs, briefs, or bikinis to your bag and the discount should be applied at the checkout. This promotion is accepted across all Panties categories, including period pants.

How to use your Adore Me promo code