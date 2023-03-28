FAQs

How do I qualify for free shipping from NARS? When you spend $35 at NARS, you’ll qualify for free standard shipping. This is available on any order, from mascara to foundation. For ShopRunners, you can get free shipping on orders of $25 or more with two-day shipping. Make sure to check this page too as we might get a free shipping promo code from time to time. You can always bookmark this page too so you can find our coupons easily.

Does NARS Cosmetics go on sale? NARS is well known for its long-lasting and premium quality beauty products. However, they are a premium brand so it always helps to save when you can. NARS has previously had seasonal sales, such as Black Friday. They also have a Last Chance sale, where customers can shop for products that will soon be discontinued. We’ve seen discounts of up to 30% off in this Last Chance sale before.

Does NARS have a discount for first orders? Yes, NARS has discounts for first orders. You can get this discount by signing up for the NARS newsletter. NARS will then send you 15% off when you make your first online order. You can sign up for the newsletter by using your email address.

How can I get free samples of NARS? NARS is one of those fantastic brands that offers free samples with selected makeup orders. You’ll normally be able to get two free samples when you purchase selected products or spend a specific amount. We’ve previously seen free gifts too, such as a free mini blush when you spend $50.

Does NARS do student discount? NARS does not usually offer any student discounts. However, students can still save on their lipstick, foundation, and concealer by shopping with one of our promo codes.

Hints and Tips

Modest Shipping Costs: What could be better than adding a new favorite beauty product to your collection? Quick and low-cost shipping. You can even get free shipping on your online NARS orders when you order $35 or more. If you’re signed up with a ShopRunner account, you can also qualify for free 2-day shipping when you spend $25 or over. You’ll get your beauty products delivered to your door in no time at all. Even better, you’ll be making more savings on shipping costs too. You also do not need to have a ShopRunner account or spend $35 for a reasonable shipping cost. Standard ground shipping costs $4.95 for any order under $35. It’s worth checking the homepage and our promo codes here at Marie Claire for a free shipping coupon too.

Bestselling Bundles: NARS is infamous for its bestselling makeup such as the Radiant Creamy Concealer, Light Reflecting Foundation, and highly coveted Orgasm collection. One of the best ways you can save on these timeless products is by buying them in a ‘Custom Bundle’. The French brand likes to keep things simple, with bundle and save options available on their website. To find these bundles, simply search ‘Bundle’ in the search bar at the top of the website. You can then shop from a range of makeup bundles with discount percentages from 10% - 15% off their RRP when bought separately. A good example is their Iconic Blush & Bronzer Bundle, priced at $59.50. This includes a full-sized blush and bronzer in available shades. If they are in stock, this means you could use this bundle to save on the bestselling Orgasm Blush and Laguna Bronzer.

Become a Narcissist: Join the NARS newsletter and you can get 15% off your first online order. NARS affectionately calls its followers ‘NARSissists’. All NARSissists will be sent the latest promotions and best deals from NARS. You might also be sent the occasional promo code or exclusive member deal. It’s completely free to sign up for the newsletter. NARS should prompt you with the option to sign up when you go to their website. Otherwise, you can always click on the relevant coupon code listed on this page.

Auto-Subscribe for Savings: Are you running out of your favorite NARS concealer? If you shop at NARS regularly, you can save on your makeup by auto-subscribing to your favorite products. Auto-subscribers can save 10% off every online order and get free shipping too. You can choose auto-subscription on selected products only. If auto-subscription is available for your product, you’ll be able to choose it on the product page when you add it to your bag.

Tell A Friend: If you can’t get enough of the innovative NARS products, then why not tell a friend? You can get 20% off your next order when your friend makes their first online purchase on the website. You can refer a friend as long as they have not made a purchase on the website within 18 months.

Last Chance Sale: NARS usually have reasonably priced premium beauty products. However, it always makes sense to check the Last Chance Sale at NARS. You can shop for discounted makeup and skincare products in this sale.

Any beauty or skincare products in the Last Chance sale are about to be discontinued. To make room for new beauty essentials, NARS currently has up to 30% off on these Last Chance products

How to Use Your NARS Promo Code