FAQs

Can I track my order from NYX? Yes, once your order had been dispatched you will receive an email containing your order number. Enter that number on the website along with your zip code and you can check the status of your order. It takes seconds to find out when your goodies will arrive!

If I use the chat live feature at NYX, will I speak to an expert? If you have basic questions about the latest jumbo eye pencil or lip liner the chat feature may be able to assist you. However, it’s automated replies. If you need to chat with a pro, we suggest you arrange a video consultation. If you need to find the right shade for you, why not use the ultimate shade finder?

Can I get a student discount at NYX? A student discount of up to 30% is available at NYX. To access this discount you will need to sign up for an account with Student Beans. All you need to do is verify your academic status and you’re good to go! You can also save with one of our Maire Claire promo codes or grab a bargain in the sale before it’s gone.

Can I return my order to NYX? Absolutely. If you aren’t happy with the products you receive you have 45 days from the date of purchase to make a return. Returns are free and you get a 100% money-back guarantee at NYX. We love it when shopping is risk-free.

How can I sharpen my jumbo eye or lip liner? NYX says that these liners are not retractable. They can be sharpened using a pencil sharpener. NYX sells a sharpener that is designed especially for the jumbo pencil collection. We found a helpful tutorial on the website that we can recommend. If you love these liners, you could use one of our Maire Claire promo codes towards them and save yourself some money.

Hints and tips

Sign up for texts: Want to bag 20% off your next cosmetic haul? Sign up for texts from NYX and you could have that 20% discount today. It’s quick and easy to sign up, and save on all your favorite eyeliners, eyeshadows, foundation, or whatever your makeup-loving heart desires! Even better, you will be the first to know about new product launches and promotions! What are you waiting for?

Explore the makeup sale: Makeup lovers need to snap up the sale offers before they go. We spotted up to 50% off lip kits, brush sets, eyeshadow pallets, and bundles. It’s a fantastic way to stock up on the cosmetics that you love. Why not use this opportunity to try a new look? Or pick up gifts, maybe introduce a friend to NYX for the first time?

Get free shipping: You have all your chosen goodies in the cart and then you have to consider shipping costs! We hate that too, but at NYX you don’t need to worry. When you spend just $25 you are eligible for free standard shipping. And if you don’t reach the minimum $25 spend, it’s just $5 to get your cosmetics shipped.

Beauty expertise: Need help finding the right foundation shade for your skin? Wish there was a way to try before you buy? Or do you need some tips from a pro? Head to the makeup artist tips and services on the website. There you will find an ultimate shade finer, a virtual try-on system or you can even pop on a video call with a pro for expert advice. Let NYX take the guesswork out of your next purchase. Once you have the perfect products in the basket, let Maire Claire provide some discount with our promo codes.

Pick up gift cards: If you are looking for the ultimate gift for someone who adores makeup why not consider a gift card? They can be purchased online or in-store. You can use them online to buy all the latest cosmetics from NYX including Fat Oil Lip Drip and The Brow Glue Instant Brow Styler. They can even check their gift card balance online, it couldn’t be simpler!

How to use your NYX promo code