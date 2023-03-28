FAQs

Can I get a student discount at Ray-Ban? Absolutely, a student discount of up to 50% is available at Ray-Ban. To access your discount simply create an account on the official Ray-Ban website, complete your details and verify your academic status. A unique promo code will arrive in your inbox and you can enjoy your savings. Not a student? No problem, you can still get awesome savings by exploring our promo codes.

Can I stack promo codes at Ray-Ban? In general, Ray-Ban doesn’t allow you to use more than one promo code per order. Once you have your favorite eyeglasses or sunglasses in your basket, check out our promo codes for the one that offers you the best savings possible.

Does the military get a discount at Ray-Ban? Yes, members of the military, educators and first responders are all eligible for a discount on customized sunglasses at Ray-Ban. Don’t forget that free shipping is also available. Shop today for quality aviators and more.

Can I pick up my Ray-Ban order in-store? Of course! Order online today and pick up your new eyewear the same day. You can find your nearest store online. Picking up in-store is a great option as you can take advantage of the free fitting service. Convenience and perfection all in one day, we love to see it.

How do I add my prescription to my Ray-Ban order? Adding your prescription lenses to your frame order is super simple at Ray-Ban. You are required to supply your up-to-date prescription via one of three methods: Text a photo of your prescription to 58381 Scan or take a picture and upload it in digital format. Email your prescription to RXservice@ray-ban.com

Hints and tips

Join The Ones: Ray-Ban fans will want to be part of the rewards program at Ray-Ban. When you sign up for The Ones you can enjoy a package of awesome offers and promotions, you get to hear about them first too… after all, you’re a VIP now. You can also take advantage of limited editions, get exclusive discounts, a birthday reward, and even a special reward for signing up. Don’t waste time, sign up today and reap those benefits.

Grab a bargain: Head to the promo section of Ray-Ban’s website and save up to 50% off selected eyeglasses and sunglasses. Alternative lines are added regularly and with savings like that, you could consider purchasing more than one pair. Can you really have too many pairs of sunglasses? We don’t think so.

Free Shipping : You’ve finally chosen that classic pair of eyeglasses or luxury pair or Aviator’s and now it’s time to checkout, this is the moment where the thought of paying for shipping isn’t so fun. Well, good news, at Ray-Ban shipping is free on all orders. However, if you’re jetting off on vacation and need those sunglasses fast you could opt for the express shipping option. For just $12 extra you can receive them before you board the plane!

Warranty Guarantee: There is no doubt about it, designer glasses are investments so it’s great to know that Ray-Ban offers a 24-month warranty with every pair of sunglasses, eyeglasses, and prescription eyeglasses. This covers frame repair and lens replacement, should you need to take advantage of this service you can do so by visiting any store or you can make a claim online.

Easy Returns: If for any reason, you aren’t entirely satisfied with your new Aviators or Wayfarers you can make a return within 45 days of purchase. Simply return them in the original packaging and head to the website for your prepaid label. Because the returns process is hassle-free it makes shopping at Ray-Ban a pleasure.

How to use my Ray-Ban promo code