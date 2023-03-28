FAQs

How can I get a discount at Revolution Beauty? We’d recommend signing up for the Revolution Beauty newsletter to receive regular discounts, sale notifications, and special promotions. If you’re new to the newsletter, you’ll be sent 20% off your first online order too. It’s worth checking this page before you order too. We update this page consistently so you’ll always be able to save money on your beauty must-haves.

Does Revolution Beauty do free shipping? Yes, Revolution Beauty does have free shipping for specific orders. Your order should be $35 or more to qualify for free ground shipping. Any order less than this costs $5.99 for shipping. You do not have to pay premium prices to track your order as standard shipping is always tracked.

Does Revolution Beauty have a student discount? Students can enjoy their favorite beauty products for less with 20% off their online orders at Revolution Beauty. To access this discount, you’ll need to log into your Student Beans account. We’d also recommend checking this page for regular promo codes and the sale section too. These small ways to save can make keeping to a student budget a breeze.

Are there loyalty programs for Revolution Beauty? Revolution Beauty does have a loyalty program RevRewards lets customers earn points on their beauty orders. You can then use these as a discount on an item you’d like to save for, whether that’s the trending foundation stick, a new eyeshadow palette, or a beautiful blush.

Are Revolution Beauty cruelty-free? Revolution Beauty state that they have always been cruelty-free and will continue to be so. Their products are certified by PETA and most products are vegan too. If you’re wary of makeup brands claiming to be cruelty-free, it might help to know third party cruelty-free bloggers have also confirmed this.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Benefits: Are you hoping to buy the latest Revolution Beauty makeup palette for less? When you sign up for the newsletter, you can do so by simply giving your email address. New customers will be sent a 20% off Revolution Beauty coupon code for their first online order. Simply go to the Revolution Beauty website to sign up for free. You can also access this promotion by using our relevant coupon code on this page.

Savvy Student Discounts: If you’re a student at college, you can save on your beauty essentials at Revolution Beauty. Simply confirm your student status with Student Beans to validate your discount. You’ll be able to use a unique code to get 10% off your online orders at Revolution Beauty. Whether you’re stocking up on makeup or skincare, it’s a simple way to keep to your student budget. Be sure to use this discount when placing your order to make the most of those student offers.

Discover the Sale: Look out for those makeup and skincare deals at Revolution Beauty. You will definitely want to discover the sales page first, as you can find bestselling products here at lower prices. Whether you’re looking for the Shrek x I Heart Revolution collection or a new mascara, you’ll be able to stock up on your makeup collection for less. You can find the sale section on the Revolution Beauty website and shop by collection or product type. Revolution Beauty updates the sale section throughout the year, so you’ll always find a deal. Some of our top previous items in the sale include:

Free Shipping Available: Keep costs low by qualifying for free shipping with Revolution Beauty. They offer free standard shipping on all orders over $35. If your order is less than $35, then shipping costs $5.99. Your order should be delivered within 3-6 working days on a tracked delivery. Your free shipping promotion on orders over $35 will automatically be added to your order at the checkout page. Make sure to check you’ve reached $35 if you cannot see this. We might also have a free shipping promo code occasionally so make sure to bookmark this page.

Refer A Friend: If you love Revolution Beauty makeup, then it makes sense to tell your friends. You can save $10 on your next order when you refer a friend. Your friend will get $10 on their first online order of $30 or over. Once they’ve placed their order, you will receive a $10 credit to use on your next Revolution Beauty order.

Shop Makeup Bundles: Makeup bundles are a great way to find high-value makeup at affordable prices. You can shop for makeup bundles at Revolution Beauty by going to their website and the ‘Makeup’ section. Then choose ‘Gift Sets’ and ‘Makeup Bundles’. We’ve seen discounts on makeup bundles of up to 20% off before. Collections have also included Disney, Friends, and Revolution Pro.

How to use your Revolution Beauty promo code