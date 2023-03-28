FAQs

Can I get a student discount at TUMI? Unfortunately, TUMI doesn’t offer a student discount at the moment. However, the sale section of the website offers excellent discounts. And remember to explore our Maire Claire promo codes for awesome savings.

Are gift cards available from TUMI? Yes, gift cards are the perfect solution for those who are difficult to buy for or love to shop for themselves. Gift cards are available from $25 to $500 and can be used in-store or online. Treat someone you love to the gift of beautiful luggage and accessories.

Can I use more than one promo code at TUMI? In general, only one promo code can be applied at checkout per order. Explore our promo codes and select the one that provides maximum savings. We update our promo codes regularly, you’re sure to find one that suits your needs.

Will I be charged extra for personalization at TUMI? Once you have added your qualifying product to your cart you have the option to personalize it with your initials. There isn’t an additional charge for this service, so you can make your luggage unique to you at no extra cost. If you opt to add an accent to your purchase there is an additional charge of $125 per item.

Can I track my order from TUMI? Absolutely, once you have placed an order a confirmation email will be sent to you. Once your order has been dispatched you will receive a further email with a tracking number. You can enter this tracking number on the TUMI website and find the status of your order. It’s super simple!

Hints and tips

Sign up for the newsletter: When you sign up for the newsletter at TUMI you get early access to sales, it’s the perfect opportunity to nab that new luggage for your next trip at bargain prices. But even better is the welcome discount you receive for just signing up. A 20% discount is all yours, shop for wallets, bags, cologne, packing cubes, or even mobile phone accessories.

Shop the sale: The sale section of the TUMI website is the ideal place to find a real bargain. A massive 70% saving can be found in an array of products. We spotted some awesome deals on handbags that shouldn’t be missed. We also loved the short tip expandable suitcases that are ideal for city breaks with a partner or friends. Don’t forget to explore our Maire Claire promo codes to see if you can make any additional savings.

Excellent warranty: TUMI offers a world-class aftercare service, that’s hard to match. When purchasing luggage, backpacks, or bags from TUMI you are covered by a 5-year warranty. There is also a 2-year warranty for wallets and accessories. This incredible warranty is a testament to the quality that this retailer provides.

Free shipping option: US customers can enjoy free standard shipping at TUMI. No matter if your purchase is an accessory of a complete set of luggage, you will not pay a dollar more for shipping. It’s great to know you can pick up essentials for travel without adding this additional cost. Take a look at our promo codes, you could potentially save even more! The money you save is more for vacation, right?

Personalization: At TUMI you can make your items truly unique with personalization. There will be no mistaking your luggage when waiting at the airport baggage carousel. Personalization adds luxury to your luggage and makes accessories feel super special, even more so if it’s a gift. You can choose from classic embossing, and premium metal initials or add a pop of color with accent kits.

How to use your TUMI promo code