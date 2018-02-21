It's Official: Here's Who Will Play Sabrina's Aunts in the 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' Reboot

Please allow Sabrina the Teenage Witch to make all of your childhood dreams come true. ICYMI, the '90s sitcom is officially making its way back to our screens—this time as a Netflix reboot with an added bit of eeriness courtesy of Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who's responsible for CW's Riverdale. The new sitcom, originally on air from 1996-2003, doesn't have an official title yet, but it *does* have a main cast—including the role of Sabrina's aunts—which was officially announced today.

A few days after casting Wonder Woman comics star Lucy Davis as Aunt Hilda, on Wednesday Netflix confirmed Homeland star Miranda Otto will be playing Aunt Zelda. Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka will follow in Melissa Joan Heart's footsteps and play Sabrina, and it's sure to be epic.

This is the original Aunt Zelda, played by Beth Broderick:

Here's Miranda Otto, who will play Aunt Zelda:



This is the original Aunt Hilda, played by Caroline Rhea:

And here's Lucy Davis, who will play her in the new series:



Can you picture it? Production for the show begins this month and an official release date has yet to be confirmed.

