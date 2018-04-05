Believe it or not, there was once a pre-Meghan Markle era when only the Duchess of Cambridge's "untraditional" royal fashion choices were in the spotlight. Since she married Prince William in 2011, Middleton has taken a more conservative approach with her style—a stark comparison to that of her future sister-in-law Meghan Markle. Harry and Meghan's wedding on May 19 is quickly approaching, and we have a few ideas about what Middleton may choose to wear to the affair.

The Dress Style: Knee-Length

Middleton's pregnancy has been strongly influencing her fashion choices the last nine months. Since she's expected to give birth to her third child before the wedding, we're narrowing in on Middleton's pre-pregnancy wardrobe in which knee-length dresses dominated the royal's outfits. As you'll notice, the Duchess often chooses the same long-sleeve, a-line style in a mix of casual and formal varieties.

There's a slight chance the royal opts for a pantsuit instead of a dress, but considering she's worn a dress to almost every other wedding she's attended (like Pippa Middleton's wedding and the wedding of a friend of Prince William), we're betting on a knee-length one-piece.



The Shoe: A Low Pump

Even royals need their fair share of foot comfort—especially if Kate will be busy all day with wedding festivities. (No, she won't be Meghan's maid of honor.) Harry and Meghan are set to have at least two different receptions, so there will be a lot of standing (and dancing...to Spice Girls...hopefully). We think the neutral two- or three-inch heels Kate tends to favor, like these L.K. Bennet fern pumps, below should work perfectly.

The Accessory: A Fascinator

The royals sure do love their fascinators—especially at major events like royal weddings, the Queen's annual birthday parade (known as Trouping the Colour), and holidays like Christmas and Easter. It's a tradition that has transformed itself into a major staple—similar to big hats at the Kentucky Derby. Kate wears them often (particularly at weddings), which is why we'll likely see her in one again come May. Her fascinators typically match her dress, though she isn't afraid to make a bold statement.

The Handbag: A Clutch

This one is a no-brainer. Kate Middleton hasn't been spotted with any bag but a clutch since, basically, ever. She typically goes for a narrow envelope clutch like this one in the same color scheme as her outfit (but rarely matching the exact tone). If she doesn't choose a clutch, she'll probably go hands-free.

Until May 19...