Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Details About Their Wedding Music

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will walk down the aisle on May 19th and the closer we get to the big day, the more details emerge about the ceremony and the reception. Today, Kensington Palace shared some new information about the music for their wedding service at St. George's Chapel.

"The music will be under the direction of James Vivian, Director of Music, St George’s Chapel, including the Choir of St George's Chapel, and a selection of choral groups, soloists, and musicians," Kensington Palace wrote on Twitter.



The music will be under the direction of James Vivian, Director of Music, St George’s Chapel, including the Choir of St George's Chapel, and a selection of choral groups, soloists, and musicians: pic.twitter.com/FjBvyW5FwE — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018

BBC Young Musician 2016 winner, 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, will perform. "Last June, Prince Harry saw Sheku play at an event in London in support of the work of Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation," Kensington Palace explained.



19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, winner of 2016 @BBCYoungMus. Last June, Prince Harry saw Sheku play at an event in London in support of the work of Antiguan charity the Halo Foundation. pic.twitter.com/C3QSfcbXJl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir are also scheduled to perform. "The Choir is made up of a group of British artists dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share, and has been performing both nationally and internationally for over 20 years," Kensington Palace wrote.



Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir. The Choir is made up of a group of British artists dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share, and has been performing both nationally and internationally for over 20 years. pic.twitter.com/tae19p6G6E — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018

In February, Mel B. (better known as Scary Spice) said during an interview on The Real that the Spice Girls would be performing at the royal wedding.

Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018

Later, however, Mel C. (aka Sporty Spice) said that her former bandmate's comments were a joke that was taken too seriously.

"Oh yes, there's been quite a lot of press interest there. My invite hasn't turned up yet. It was all that snow. I think the mail's been a bit held up in the snow," she said at the Prince's Trust Awards, according to E! News. "I think [Mel B] was joking. I think the media ran with it a little bit."

Other rumored performers include Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith.

When asked in December if he would be performing at the nuptials, Sheeran said that he hadn't been asked, but that if the royal couple did ask, his response would be, "Yeah, why not?"

Smith took things further, volunteering for the gig during an interview with The Sun. "I'm obsessed. I want to sing at the wedding. Oh my god, I'd love to. It would be a dream," he said.

We will have to wait until May 19 (or until Kensington Palace makes more announcements) to know for sure who will perform at the big event.