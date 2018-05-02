You Need to See This Lookalike Harry and Meghan Couple Shopping for Wedding Presents

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

You know that moment when you're casually searching for a picture of Meghan Markle and suddenly you spot a couple that looks almost exactly like Meghan and Harry? Yep, same. An unidentified couple was seen shopping for wedding presents in a Smeg London store and I will never be the same. I mean, look at the way he looks at her:

Kate and Will had doubles making appearances around their wedding time too, but they were spotted in full wedding attire. Above, the couple looks entirely normal—which just makes everything weirder/more amazing.