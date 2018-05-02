Today's Top Stories
You Need to See This Lookalike Harry and Meghan Couple Shopping for Wedding Presents

What is going ON?

Getty Images
You know that moment when you're casually searching for a picture of Meghan Markle and suddenly you spot a couple that looks almost exactly like Meghan and Harry? Yep, same. An unidentified couple was seen shopping for wedding presents in a Smeg London store and I will never be the same. I mean, look at the way he looks at her:

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

Kate and Will had doubles making appearances around their wedding time too, but they were spotted in full wedding attire. Above, the couple looks entirely normal—which just makes everything weirder/more amazing.

Getty Images
