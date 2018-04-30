Prince Harry Is on a Royal Wedding Diet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's May 19th wedding is now less than three weeks away. The music has been chosen, the guest list has been confirmed, the best man has been announced, and Prince Harry has been focusing on his own wedding prep, which involves kale.

According to The Daily Mail, Harry has been "following his fiancée’s love of 'clean eating'" and has lost more than seven pounds as a result. According to a source, this includes swapping carbs and processed foods for "kale and quinoa" in his daily meal plan. "Meghan has completely changed Harry’s diet," the source told Daily Mail. "She's got him juicing and he has lost at least half a stone, which is a lot for someone as skinny as he is."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

"They have bought a top-of-the-range juicer and she has him on fruit and veg smoothies. She’s also weaning him off meat," the source continued.



Nope. Getty Images

Back in November during a visit to a Chicago school with Michelle Obama (casual), Harry revealed to a group of students that he'd already given up one not-so-clean, very delicious item: pizza. "I don’t even eat pizza anymore, but I had pizza last night,” he told them."We had deep dish and thin crust."

No word on whether he's still eating popcorn, but as of September, he was still a fan:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The Daily Mail also reports that Harry has joined "an exclusive £575-a-month gym" (which comes out to roughly $790). Meghan Markle was also spotted leaving a workout a just a few weeks ago; the royal-to-be is a big yogi and, according to The Daily Mail, often runs in Kensington Gardens like Princess Diana used to do.