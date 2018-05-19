Today's Top Stories
1
Every Single Royal Wedding Guest Hat & Fascinator
Royal Wedding meghan markle duchess catherine dress
2
The Difference Between Meghan and Kate's Dresses
3
Who Is Princess Diana's Niece, Kitty Spencer?
4
Shop Wedding Dresses Similar to Meghan Markle's
Prince Harry crying royal wedding
5
Prince Harry Crying at the Royal Wedding

So, Three Royal Wedding Guests Wore the Same Dress from the 'Harry and Meghan' Lifetime Movie

Well, this is awkward.

meghan markle a royal romance lifetime movie
Lifetime
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Look, we get it. Weddings are nerve-wracking on so many levels, even if you're not about to become royalty. But as a guest at a royal wedding, you're expected to Bring It with your outfit, because you're up against A-listers and other royals who have stylists, tailors, and the like to do the sartorial heavy lifting.

For us mere mortals, buying off-the-rack always runs the risk that someone else might be rocking our lewk, too. And as guests were filtering into the chapel where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed today, one Twitter user pointed out that not only were two people wearing the same dress, but it also happened to be one of the frocks that appeared in "Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance," the Lifetime movie that aired days before the wedding.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Costume designer Claudia Da Ponte, who selected the clothes Lifetime Meghan would wear, told Town & Country earlier this month she tried to replicate as many looks as she could.

"Obviously with looks where there are no photos or evidence, it was a matter of what brands does she wear and what do you think she would have worn?" she said. "I just tried to stay true to her personal style."

That personal style equated to this Sweetheart Crochet Midi Dress by buzzy (and affordable!) British brand Self-portrait, which Meghan's small-screen counterpart wore to meet the Queen over tea.

self portrait crochet dress meghan markle
Neiman Marcus

SHOP IT

And looks like there was even a third guest who wore an inverse version of the Sweetheart dress.

In this case, I guess, imitation is the highest form of flattery?

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding
How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana
What Stars Wore to the Royal Wedding Reception
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Everything We Know About Meghan's Wedding Dress
What Did the Royal Wedding Look Like Exactly?
The Best-Dressed Guests at the Royal Wedding
How Meghan and Harry Broke Royal Wedding Tradition
royal wedding meghan markle duchess of sussex The Best Twitter Reactions to the Royal Wedding
What Kate Middleton Wore to the Royal Wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Snuck a Second Kiss
Royal Wedding 2018  cake Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake