image
Today's Top Stories
1
Nicole Kidman Makes Her Mark
image
2
The Best Street Style Looks at London Fashion Week
Variety Portrait Studio, Beautycon Festival Los Angeles, USA - 13 Aug 2017
3
You've Been Saying Chrissy Teigen's Name Wrong
image
4
Find The Candidate That Aligns With Your Values
Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing Senate Judiciary Committee
5
TIME’S UP Issues Statement on Brett Kavanaugh

Glenn Weiss Just Proposed to His Girlfriend at the Emmys

Best moment, best proposal ever.

image
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-SHOW
Getty ImagesROBYN BECK

Glenn Weiss just won an Emmy award for Directing for a Variety Special for his work on the Oscars, but instead of a regular old acceptance speech, Weiss turned his onstage moment into an even bigger life moment, proposing to his girlfriend, Jan. Yes!

Cancel all other proposals, because if Leslie Jones is not present to make an IRL shocked emoji face for the moment when your prospective fiancé gets down on one knee, is it even worth it?

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below


Weiss gave a very sweet speech thanking a few people in his life and mentioning that this was a bittersweet moment because his mother had just passed away. "Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things, and she adored my girlfriend, Jan," he said. "Jan, you are the sunshine in my life, and mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't ever like calling you my girlfriend? It's because I want to call you my wife."

To which Jan said:

image
NBC
image
NBC
image
NBC
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
NBC
image
NBC Universal

And the audience went:

image
NBC
image
NBC
image
NBC
image
NBC
image
NBC

Basically, let's just end this award show now, and forever, because there's no way we're going to get a happier, more wonderful moment than this (also, Tiffany Haddish and Chrissy Teigen both already presented, so what else are we waiting for?).

Anyway, smooch the person or animal next to you and remember, in the words of Glenn Weiss, "don't ever let go of your sunshine."

Related Stories
NBC's '70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards' - Red Carpet
The Best (and Weirdest) Moments from Emmys 2018
image
The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2018 Emmys
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Emmys 2018
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Photos
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Loved the Emmys
image Sandra Oh Still Won the Emmys
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Darren Criss Won Fiancé of the Year at the Emmys
NBC's "70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Red Carpet
The Prettiest Jewelry from the Emmys Red Carpet
70th Emmy Awards - Show The Funniest Political Jokes From the 2018 Emmys
70th Emmy Awards - Press Room Here's the Full List of Emmys 2018 Winners
image Keri Russell Wore the Sexiest Dress at the Emmys
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to the Emmys
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS Issa Rae Hosted a Pre-Emmy Yacht Party This Week
image Tiffan Haddish's Emmys Dress Has a Special Meaning