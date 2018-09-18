For the first time in years, the Queen has let cameras into the Palace for a new royal documentary, Queen of the World, that will "tell the story of how the Commonwealth has been a central focus and passion throughout Her Majesty's life." The doc will even include an appearance from Queen Elizabeth's new granddaughter, the Duchess of Sussex, and take us behind the scenes of the Queen's daily life.

Here, everything you need to know about the new doc—including how to watch it and what to expect.

When does it premiere?

The two-part Queen of the World will premiere on the U.K.'s ITV network at 9:15 p.m. on September 25, but for those living in the States it will also air on October 1 at 8 p.m. on HBO Go and HBO Now.

What exactly is it?

The documentary, directed by Matt Hill and written and produced by Robert Hardman, will examine "the Queen’s role as a figure on the global stage and the baton she is passing to the younger members of the Royal Family as they continue to build upon the Commonwealth," according to HBO. This means we'll be seeing lots of appearances from Meghan, Harry, William, and Kate.

Wait, Meghan will really be in it?

Yes! In the trailer, the Duchess is shown examining her hand-embroidered Givenchy wedding dress that features all 53 countries of the Commonwealth. This will technically count as the Duchess' first TV interview as a royal.

Meghan looks incredible in these previews from "Queen of the World," which airs next week!

How long did it take to film?

According to Deadline, it took more than a year to film with "special access to the Queen, her family, her staff, and her residences."



What else will the documentary be about?

Aside from examining the Queen's life, Express has revealed that viewers will also learn about Prince Harry’s role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador and will include a special event at Buckingham Palace with Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, and more royals.

How can I watch it?

You can download the two-episode documentary on HBO Go here.

Check back here for more updates on Queen of the World.