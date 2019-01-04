MCX020119_064
I Am Invested in This 'Bachelor' Contestant's Fake Australian Accent Con

image
By Sally Holmes
image
Getty ImagesRick Rowell

In anticipation of Monday's premiere of The Bachelor, ABC has released a clip of this season's newest corn nut bachelor, Colton, meeting one of his future-wife-hopefuls. Fun! In the promo, Bri introduces herself in front of the Bachelor mansion, revealing an accent as she says "so nice to meet you." "You've got a nice accent," Colton responds, showing enthusiasm and genuine excitement (AN ACCENT!!!!!). "Where are you from?" "The accent?" Bri says, pointing to her mouth from which the accent came, "It's Australian. I was hoping you're kind of a sucker for accents, I don't know what you think about it." "I am. I love it," we hear Colton respond before the clip cuts to Bri inside the mansion delivering a magnificent shrug during a confessional interview, "I'm not really Australian, but you have to do what you can to stand out," she says in the most unexceptional American accent.

GENIUS.

I am so incredibly here for this (and for The Bachelor producers honest-to-god brilliant editing skills, matched only by those of the Bachelor in Paradise team's...where is their Emmy!?). Watching this episode I will be filled to the brim with nervous anticipation—not for the rose ceremony because in the first episodes who can even remember which Lauren's which, but for this accent reveal: HOW LONG CAN THE CON GO?

Is she going to "grab" him for a moment and come clean in the first episode? Is she going to wait to see if she makes it through the rose ceremony and then do a big awkward reveal? Or is this a LONG CON? Is she going to put on the accent when she's talking to the other women? What if she makes it to hometowns? Is she going to force her family to rent an AirBNB in Australia and put shrimps on the barbie or whatever they do in Australia which I don't know because I'm not Australian, but she doesn't either because neither is she?!?!?

I'm really crossing my fingers that in the end the corn nut Colton gets down on one knee and says "Bri, I want to spend the rest of my life with you, splitting time between Colorado and Australia and have little blond babies with half-Australian accents," and she says "Yis! But...one little thing..." Or, even better: Maybe ABC will give us an hour-long post-proposal follow up where she reveals she's been lying to him this whole time! Nah, that'd be too painful.

Anyway, I am VERY HERE for this storyline and can't wait to see how it plays out. And, I'm not the only one—here, some of the best reactions on Twitter:

