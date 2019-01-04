While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was busy getting sworn into the 116th Congress on January 3—becoming the youngest woman in U.S. history to serve in Congress at 29—the internet could not stop talking about a video of her that surfaced during her time at Boston College gloriously dancing on the roof of a building.

Yes, the government has been partially shut down for 13 days, there is still no clean water in Flint, and Donald Trump is still president, but here we are! Analyzing a video of AOC looking incredibly happy! It was distributed by now-deleted Twitter account @AnonymousQ1776 in a weird attempt to humiliate her, but the only one here who's humiliated is me—wishing I could dance as well as Ocasio-Cortez.

Per usual, the internet decided to share its thoughts on Twitter about the viral 30-second clip, defending Ocasio-Cortez and her Breakfast Club-style dance movies. Enjoy the best, below.

Imagine being embarrassed for looking hot and dancing on a roof. Humiliated by your clear skin and healthy, shiny hair. Mortified by your own innate sense of rhythm. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) January 4, 2019

It’s hard for me to figure out why @AOC would or should feel embarrassed about videos of her having a good time and dancing in high school when Paul Ryan took these photos while running for Vice President pic.twitter.com/ZDfIhyKb2z — elan gale (@theyearofelan) January 3, 2019

Brett Kavanagh: here's my high school calendar where I wrote "don't do sex crimes" on my daily schedule for an entire year

Conservatives: that's normal

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: here's a video of me dancing with my friends in high school

Conservatives: what the fuck — michael lutz (@WarrenIsDead) January 3, 2019

I keep rewatching the @AOC dancing video and can’t find the problem. She’s... having fun? Has friends? Likes music?



GOP is threatened by her because she represents every demographic they struggle with (young ppl, women, ppl of color) while making Dems look fun and cool — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) January 3, 2019

Why did they think a video of AOC dancing and being cute and funny and having fun with friends would make us dislike her? 🤔 — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) January 4, 2019

Well, @AOC is officially done. She’ll never recover from the world seeing her...



(watches video)



...dancing adorably and having fun with her friends in high school? https://t.co/0zENCzBinA — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 3, 2019

Conservatives have accused AOC of being many things, most of which she is not, yet somehow they failed to call her out for what she actually is: Lea Michele on Glee. https://t.co/Kt59hwrLnb — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 4, 2019

Imagine your kid runs for office and the embarrassing teen video that surfaces is the kid dancing with their nerdiest friends in a school pride video.



What a blessing on your house. — Rainbow Rowell (@rainbowrowell) January 3, 2019

GOP: Here's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in high school DANCING! She's so frivolous!



GOP: Did you know that Beto O'Rourke was in a punk rock band?! Shocking!



Dems: Brett Kavenaugh-



GOP: That was a long time ago! — Chris Cherry (@chriscereza) January 4, 2019

Anyone who thinks video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing as a teen will derail her political career will be devastated by video of Trump speaking as an adult. — Joseph Scrimshaw (@JosephScrimshaw) January 3, 2019

The Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez video of her dancing made her seem like a fun, wholesome, approachable, and overall attractive human being.



There was nothing negative to attack.



Not sure why people went there when there's plenty of legitimate gaffes and policy to go after. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 4, 2019

at first i thought the new year had gotten off to a bad start with all those dudes freaking out about vegan sausage rolls but now we've got alexandria ocasio-cortez dancing breakfast club-style so i guess there's still hope that we'll be okay — isn't anything (@marjukkatron) January 4, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is considered a worse human being for dancing on a video in college (rated G) than Donald Trump is for saying to “Grab Her By The Pussy.”



And tell me again this has nothing to do with race and/or sex. — Robert People (@PeoplesCourt79) January 4, 2019

So... Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing in high school is somehow worse to Republicans than Brett Kavanaugh facilitating a gang-rape at the same age?



These people are the worst. — Denizcan Grimes (@MrFilmkritik) January 3, 2019

That video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing in high school is going to do so much damage the way it makes her look.......cool and relatable as hell.



Yeah, that’s political poison — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) January 3, 2019

It's funny how Republicans on the hill are criticizing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for dancing in high school when they literally endorsed a sexual predator as President and voted to confirm another sexual enabler to the nation’s highest court.



THE GOP HYPOCRISY IS REAL, FOLKS!! — Ambassador Rob (@RobertoWinsSher) January 4, 2019

Just saw a really good campaign ad for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of her dancing on the occasion of her joining Congress. — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 3, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing joyfully in an old video is lovely.



If you ran for office, what charming evidence of your misspent youth would your enemies foolishly publish, not realising it made you look fun? Mine would be me singing a song about the genius of Y-fronts — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) January 3, 2019

Alexandria Ocasio keep on dancing.



We will dance with you when @realDonaldTrump gets removed from office. #DanceOn #ImpeachTrump pic.twitter.com/SfC1Lhv4Bg — William T. Riker 🌊 (@RikerResist) January 3, 2019

you know, i *wish* there was video footage of me as a teenager looking as happy as dancing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — Alex Trivilino 🥀 (@alex_trivilino) January 3, 2019

GOP strategist: we found a video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing when she was a teenager.



Room full of GOP politicians who all spent their teenage years throwing firecrackers at stray cats: this will ruin her — Law Boy, Esq. (@The_Law_Boy) January 3, 2019

Imagine, people really out here with more problems with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dancing than Brett Kavanaugh’s drinking and sexual assault. pic.twitter.com/IvNjInQt8c — Aaron Bland (@dcdoubleaa) January 3, 2019

In the same world where that video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing is actually a political scandal I would be executed in the center of town for many old instant messenger conversations about the awesomeness of Dave Matthews Band. — David Lawson (@dtlawson) January 3, 2019

That video of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing is too cool. — Natalie 🐙 (@NattyGov) January 3, 2019

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE