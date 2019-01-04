While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was busy getting sworn into the 116th Congress on January 3—becoming the youngest woman in U.S. history to serve in Congress at 29—the internet could not stop talking about a video of her that surfaced during her time at Boston College gloriously dancing on the roof of a building.
Yes, the government has been partially shut down for 13 days, there is still no clean water in Flint, and Donald Trump is still president, but here we are! Analyzing a video of AOC looking incredibly happy! It was distributed by now-deleted Twitter account @AnonymousQ1776 in a weird attempt to humiliate her, but the only one here who's humiliated is me—wishing I could dance as well as Ocasio-Cortez.
Per usual, the internet decided to share its thoughts on Twitter about the viral 30-second clip, defending Ocasio-Cortez and her Breakfast Club-style dance movies. Enjoy the best, below.
For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.