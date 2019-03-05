In a very unexpected role reversal Monday night, The Bachelor fans saw Colton Underwood pledge his love to one of his top-three picks, Cassie Randolph, prior to their intended Fantasy Suite date—and Cassie reject the current Bachelor with the immortal words, "I love you...I'm not in love with you." Colton promptly put on his jacket, walked calmly down the driveway, and jumped the freaking fence, after which point the producers and Chris Harrison apparently lost him. The only silver lining: Twitter was ready and waiting with Colton-jumping-the-fence memes.

And thank goodness! Because that, my friends, was one dark moment, even for The Bachelor, a show that features approx. 25 rejections per season. Watching Colton pledge himself entirely to Cassie—"I love you," he repeated in confusion, as though completely unprepared for this outcome—and Cassie sob out a clichéd variation of "it's not you, it's me" and disappear in a waiting car was...hard! I felt sad! I still feel sad!

But as the age-old saying goes, for every kind of pain, there's a meme for that. (Okay, that's not an age-old saying. I just made that up.) So let's take a deep breath and try to enjoy these memes about the Fence Jump That Finally Happened, shall we?

Oh, Shoot

When you flirted because you were bored and now they wanna get serious #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/wuJQewTfXC — Shade West (@Tatyannah_k) March 5, 2019

Cassie every time Colton told her he loved her #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/vmQn25iD5t — Hannah Young (@uhhuhhannah) March 5, 2019

Trying to order off The Cheesecake Factory menu: #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/YUKjyLs9TJ — The Betchelor Podcast🥀 (@betchelorpod) March 5, 2019

There's a Friends Meme for Everything

Actual footage of Colton proposing to Tayshia or Hannah G next week. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/IZkpvZSvy9 — Julia Troy (@JuliaTroy10) March 5, 2019

Chris Didn't Know What to Do

Chris Harrison after Colton jumped the fence #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/zz3UtSfkBi — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) March 5, 2019

Share with anyone that may have seen him #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/SyaKNn8rJM — Taylor Rose (@taycorgimom) March 5, 2019

Producer: Somebody get Chris.



Chris Harrison: Why the hell are you waking me u—- We’ll I’ll be damned....#thebachelor pic.twitter.com/i8zTVRhcU3 — Sharon Cobo (@sharoncobo78) March 5, 2019

But How Did He Get There So Fast?

Will Someone Think of Hannah G?

Hannah G. just chillin’ in her room having no idea what’s going down right now #TheBachelor⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/6NQF8rO1VY — Rachel (@_rachie_k) March 5, 2019

Hannah G trying to figure out if she’s getting a date in Portugal #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/huqow2wRI7 — Avi Soep (@AviSoep) March 5, 2019

A True Match Made In Heaven

And the Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama series goes to....Fence! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/hHqqWwGBG6 — Emma Goodson (@etgoods) March 5, 2019

I see it, I like it, I want it. I got it #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/BmeP5cQVm4 — Diante Lee (@monkeyyymann) March 5, 2019

All of Bachelor nation planning their pilgrimage to the promised land #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/rOEorOd9lF — Rachel (@rach_lara) March 5, 2019

2016 All Over Again

Last time this big of an unexpected twist happened, it was election night 2016...also this is why walls don’t work: #TheBachelor #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/YZYbNs6XOl — Emily DeCiccio (@EmilyDeCiccio) March 5, 2019

It's Just Like Noah and Allie

Just Checking In

It was everything I was waiting for, and more. Sorry, Colton.

At least y’all forgot about my virginity. Thanks fence #TheBachelor — Colton Underwood (@colton) March 5, 2019

Well, at least we're all laughing about something!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE