Hanna
Today's Top Stories
1
Meet Esme Creed-Miles, Star of Amazon's 'Hanna'
image
2
Meghan Markle's $8 Skincare Secret
image
3
The Best Pairs of Grown-Up Denim Shorts Out There
image
4
Vote in the March Dadness Sweet Sixteen Now
Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2019 F/W - Day 5
5
The All-Time Best Online Thrift Stores

That 'Selling Sunset' $40 Million House Is Still Up for Sale

It has a 15-car garage and four hot tubs.

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
Getty Images

The cornerstone of the first episode of Netflix's debut docusoap Selling Sunset? The 20,000-square-foot, $40 million Hollywood Hills mansion, presented mid-construction to the Oppenheim Group team (a.k.a. the stars of Selling Sunset). Per Selling Sunset, the mansion boasts a $1.2 million commission for the agent lucky enough to sell it. It's the single biggest home in Hollywood Hills' history, according to the show—and if you have $40 million lying around, it could be yours!

The Oppenheim Group's official listing for the property, dug up by Distractify, does not include a price but does include the tagline, "Contemporary architectural masterpiece available in early 2019." We assume that means the Hillside Avenue mansion has been fully built, given that it's supposed to be available early this year—and we're in April now.

Per the show, the mansion boasts a 15-car garage (I mean, it's LA, I guess?), four hot tubs, an 150-foot pool, and its own elevator. Also, the power lines that frame the mansion's rooftop are being "dropped," whatever that means, specifically so that the lines don't get in the way of the 360-degree view—a decision that, according to Selling Sunset, cost a whopping $400,000. Because who needs power when you have four hot tubs, amirite?? (Well, okay, that might mean you need more power. But I digress!)

Though the identity of the agent handling the house is never revealed by the show, the listing is still live on the Oppenheim Group's site, so presumably it's still up for grabs (did I mention it's a steal at $40 million?). That said, Distractify notes that the nine bathrooms boasted about in Selling Sunset has been downgraded to a paltry eight, so it seems like the construction of the house hasn't entirely gone to plan.

Per the Oppenheim Group's official listing, here's the mansion in all its glory:

image
The Oppenheim Group
image
The Oppenheim Group
image
The Oppenheim Group
image
The Oppenheim Group
image
The Oppenheim Group
image
The Oppenheim Group
image
The Oppenheim Group
image
The Oppenheim Group

To be frank with you, I was thinking about buying, but now that I know it only has eight bathrooms, I'm having second thoughts, put it that way.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for theMarie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
This Insane Rental Home Has Its Own Lazy River
image
Here's Where You've Seen Chrishell Hartley Before
image
This 3D-Printed Tiny Home Was Built in 2 Days
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Culture
image Don't Touch Beyoncé—Ever
image Here's Where You've Seen Chrishell Hartley Before
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image 'Selling Sunset' Star Is Married to an A-Lister
image Sound On: The 7 Best Albums We Heard in March
image #ReadWithMC Reviews 'The Care and Feeding'
image This Insane Rental Home Has Its Own Lazy River
image You Can Watch 'Jaws' In Open Water This Summer
image The Ultimate Ranking of 'GOT' Sex Scenes
Hanna Meet Esme Creed-Miles, Star of Amazon's 'Hanna'
image Make Sure to Request These Songs at Your Wedding