Hulu's reality TV show Got to Get Out has become a sleeper hit among fans interested in a crossover of Celebrity Big Brother and The Traitors. The new competition gathers a chaotic cast of reality alums—from Real Housewives and Bachelor alums to Omarosa and Spencer Pratt—and semi-famous civilians, promising them a slice of a $1,000,000 pot. How much of that money they'll walk away with depends on their wits and capacity for betrayal.

Hosted by Marvel and Barbie star Simu Liu, Got to Get Out begins by locking its contestants in a huge mansion on a sprawling property. Over 10 days, the show's cash prize increases by $1 every second, with the current total displayed on a wall. If every cast member is present at the end of the show, they can split the pot evenly...but that's too cordial to be good TV. Instead, throughout the week, random cast members are given the chance to escape the estate and take the current pot's total with them, if they can sneak past their fellow players and make it past the entrance gate before it shuts them in.

Like The Traitors and Netflix's Million Dollar Secret, Got to Get Out takes place entirely on an estate that offers a good amount of luxury escapism for viewers. (The elite getaway cars that power the cast's quarter-mile races to the gate also help). With all eight episodes out on Hulu on April 11, here's everything to know about the filming location for Got to Get Out.

From left: Val Chmerkovskiy, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Athena Vas chat in the kitchen. (Image credit: Disney/Howard Gordon)

Where is 'Got to Get Out' filmed?

Got to Get Out's first season was entirely filmed at the Foxley Green Estate, an 80-acre property in King Township, Ontario, around 30 miles north of Toronto. The private estate's highlight is a 21,630-square-foot home that incorporates European design elements with a cozy yet grand ambiance. Some of the home's standout features utilized in the show are the central wooden staircase and the cupola at the top, which provides "unobstructed views of the township in all directions," perfect for spotting escaping contestants.

According to Dolce Magazine, the 80-acre property includes several amenities not seen in the Hulu series, including riding stables, winding hiking trails, fish ponds, a waterfall, a skating rink in the winter, and homes for both the guests and staff. Foxley Green was listed for sale for $24.95 million in 2017, and it appears to be off the market today, per Zolo.

