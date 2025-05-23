Where Was 'Sirens' Filmed? All About the Long Island Locations Transformed Into Port Haven

The Netflix miniseries starring Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy was shot on a real-life preserve.

A woman (Milly Alcock as Simone) stands on a cliff in front of a mansion, in episode 105 of Sirens.
(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)
By
published
in News

Netflix's new miniseries Sirens is a textbook entry into the rich-people-behaving-badly subgenre: add an enthralling ensemble cast with a perplexing mystery in a palatial estate, and you have a hit show. Created by Maid's Molly Smith Metzler, the five-episode drama revolves around Michaela "Kiki" Kell (Julianne Moore), a philanthropist married to billionaire Peter Kell (Kevin Bacon), and her devoted assistant Simone (Milly Alcock). On Labor Day weekend, Simone's chaotic sister Devon (Meghann Fahy) arrives at the Kell family's cliffside mansion to reunite with Simone, where she becomes convinced that Michaela may be a manipulative cult leader and even a murderer.

As with similar dramas like The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, everyone who watched Sirens following its May 22 premiere ended the show wondering what real-life location doubled as the Kells's estate on the fictional New England island of Port Haven. Below, read on for everything we know about the Sirens filming locations.

A woman (Julianne Moore) stands at a small lectern in front of trees and a wooden structure, in episode 102 of Sirens.

Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) on her nature reserve.

(Image credit: Macall Polay/Netflix)

Where was 'Sirens' filmed?

Sirens' fictional locale of Port Haven is never placed in a specific state during the series, but the island seems to evoke a New England destination like Nantucket, complete with idyllic waterside mansions and a distinctive ferry. However, the show was filmed entirely in New York state.

To film the miniseries, production headed to the towns of Northport, Lloyd Harbor, and Southold, NY. Lloyd Harbor, a small village located on a peninsula touching the Long Island Sound, is best known as the wealthy enclave where celebrities like Billy Joel, Christie Brinkley, and Angelina Jolie once called home. For indoor shots, Sirens utilized the soundstages at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, NYC, per Time Out.

A woman (Milly Alcock as Simone) holds a large stick and looks at an older man (Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell) showing her his phone while also carrying a stick, as they both stand in the ocean, in episode 103 of Sirens.

Simone (Milly Alcock) and Peter (Kevin Bacon) go quahogging (a.k.a. clamming).

(Image credit: Macall Polay/Netflix)

Where was the Kell estate filmed in 'Sirens'?

To depict the cliffside Kell estate and wildlife sanctuary, Sirens found a real-life preserve located at the tip of the Lloyd Harbor peninsula. All of the gorgeous beach and woodland scenes were filmed at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve. Per the property's website, the 1750-acre locale was purchased by investment banker Marshall Field III in 1921 to become a combined home, country club, and hunting preserve. New York State acquired the land in 1961, and today the state park is a destination for hiking, bird watching, nature photography, fishing, and guided tours.

A woman (Julianne Moore) feeds a bird sitting on a wooden structure, in episode 104 of Sirens.

Michaela (Julianne Moore) feeds one of her birds.

(Image credit: Macall Polay/Netflix)

For Peter and Michaela's mansion, dubbed the "Cliff House," the show found a private home in nearby Northport. Production designer John Paino, who previously worked on Big Little Lies, told Elle Decor that the home they found "wasn’t as large as we needed, and we built heavily, but it already had an incredible cliff." To achieve the scale they needed, production built extensions, adding pergolas and a turret, as well as the massive anchor in the front yard.

"We brought it up to what [creator] Molly [Smith Metzler] said was an 'oligarch-like house,'" Paino explained. To cultivate an "eerie feeling" for the home, per the outlet, the designer and his team "brought in the most expensive kitchen appliances, curated suffocatingly organized closets, and designed overly manicured gardens to create a sense of perfectionism that bordered on overbearing.

A woman (Milly Alcock as Simone) holds a lint roller as she stands in front of a line of waiters, in episode 101 of Sirens.

Simone (Milly Alcock) prepares for a party.

(Image credit: Macall Polay/Netflix)
Quinci LeGardye
Culture Writer

Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸