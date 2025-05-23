Where Was 'Sirens' Filmed? All About the Long Island Locations Transformed Into Port Haven
The Netflix miniseries starring Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy was shot on a real-life preserve.
Netflix's new miniseries Sirens is a textbook entry into the rich-people-behaving-badly subgenre: add an enthralling ensemble cast with a perplexing mystery in a palatial estate, and you have a hit show. Created by Maid's Molly Smith Metzler, the five-episode drama revolves around Michaela "Kiki" Kell (Julianne Moore), a philanthropist married to billionaire Peter Kell (Kevin Bacon), and her devoted assistant Simone (Milly Alcock). On Labor Day weekend, Simone's chaotic sister Devon (Meghann Fahy) arrives at the Kell family's cliffside mansion to reunite with Simone, where she becomes convinced that Michaela may be a manipulative cult leader and even a murderer.
As with similar dramas like The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, everyone who watched Sirens following its May 22 premiere ended the show wondering what real-life location doubled as the Kells's estate on the fictional New England island of Port Haven. Below, read on for everything we know about the Sirens filming locations.
Where was 'Sirens' filmed?
Sirens' fictional locale of Port Haven is never placed in a specific state during the series, but the island seems to evoke a New England destination like Nantucket, complete with idyllic waterside mansions and a distinctive ferry. However, the show was filmed entirely in New York state.
To film the miniseries, production headed to the towns of Northport, Lloyd Harbor, and Southold, NY. Lloyd Harbor, a small village located on a peninsula touching the Long Island Sound, is best known as the wealthy enclave where celebrities like Billy Joel, Christie Brinkley, and Angelina Jolie once called home. For indoor shots, Sirens utilized the soundstages at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, NYC, per Time Out.
Where was the Kell estate filmed in 'Sirens'?
To depict the cliffside Kell estate and wildlife sanctuary, Sirens found a real-life preserve located at the tip of the Lloyd Harbor peninsula. All of the gorgeous beach and woodland scenes were filmed at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve. Per the property's website, the 1750-acre locale was purchased by investment banker Marshall Field III in 1921 to become a combined home, country club, and hunting preserve. New York State acquired the land in 1961, and today the state park is a destination for hiking, bird watching, nature photography, fishing, and guided tours.
For Peter and Michaela's mansion, dubbed the "Cliff House," the show found a private home in nearby Northport. Production designer John Paino, who previously worked on Big Little Lies, told Elle Decor that the home they found "wasn’t as large as we needed, and we built heavily, but it already had an incredible cliff." To achieve the scale they needed, production built extensions, adding pergolas and a turret, as well as the massive anchor in the front yard.
"We brought it up to what [creator] Molly [Smith Metzler] said was an 'oligarch-like house,'" Paino explained. To cultivate an "eerie feeling" for the home, per the outlet, the designer and his team "brought in the most expensive kitchen appliances, curated suffocatingly organized closets, and designed overly manicured gardens to create a sense of perfectionism that bordered on overbearing.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
-
These Elevated Basics Are the Secret to My Minimalist Capsule Wardrobe
18 under-$100 finds I'll be wearing on repeat this summer.
-
Princess Diana's Twin Nieces Take Mirror-Imaging Dressing to Cannes
Meanwhile, big sister Kitty Spencer went for regal purple.
-
Royal Family Is Open to "Scrutiny" as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Former Home Sits Unused
Property expert Robin Edwards tells 'Marie Claire' that there's multiple options for the historic home.
-
'Sirens' Ending, Explained: Breaking Down the Shocking Finale
The Netflix miniseries explores the lengths we go to for power...and leaves us with questions.
-
Where Is 'Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark' Filmed? Here's What to Know About Hotel Adeline
Netflix's newest reality series offers an affordable alternative to the dating show villa.
-
Meet the Cast of 'Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark'
Your next dating show binge-watch has arrived.
-
Meet the Cast of 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2
The Hulu series returns with Nicole Kidman reprising her role and more A-listers joining the ensemble.
-
'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Brings the Dark Sides of Trad Wife Culture to Light
The Hulu reality series doesn't shy from showing women's issues often ignored by conservative circles.
-
With 'Overcompensating,' Wally Baram Is Top of the Comedy Class
The first-time actress shares how she went from writing for Benito Skinner’s hit comedy to starring in it as Carmen.
-
'Resident Playbook' Season 2: Everything We Know
Fans are clamoring for news of the medical drama—and even the show its spun off of, 'Hospital Playlist.'
-
Who Is Demi Engemann? What to Know About 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star
The #MomTok influencer is at the center of a lot of season 2's drama.