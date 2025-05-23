Netflix's new miniseries Sirens is a textbook entry into the rich-people-behaving-badly subgenre: add an enthralling ensemble cast with a perplexing mystery in a palatial estate, and you have a hit show. Created by Maid's Molly Smith Metzler, the five-episode drama revolves around Michaela "Kiki" Kell (Julianne Moore), a philanthropist married to billionaire Peter Kell (Kevin Bacon), and her devoted assistant Simone (Milly Alcock). On Labor Day weekend, Simone's chaotic sister Devon (Meghann Fahy) arrives at the Kell family's cliffside mansion to reunite with Simone, where she becomes convinced that Michaela may be a manipulative cult leader and even a murderer.

As with similar dramas like The White Lotus and The Perfect Couple, everyone who watched Sirens following its May 22 premiere ended the show wondering what real-life location doubled as the Kells's estate on the fictional New England island of Port Haven. Below, read on for everything we know about the Sirens filming locations.

Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) on her nature reserve. (Image credit: Macall Polay/Netflix)

Where was 'Sirens' filmed?

Sirens' fictional locale of Port Haven is never placed in a specific state during the series, but the island seems to evoke a New England destination like Nantucket, complete with idyllic waterside mansions and a distinctive ferry. However, the show was filmed entirely in New York state.

To film the miniseries, production headed to the towns of Northport, Lloyd Harbor, and Southold, NY. Lloyd Harbor, a small village located on a peninsula touching the Long Island Sound, is best known as the wealthy enclave where celebrities like Billy Joel, Christie Brinkley, and Angelina Jolie once called home. For indoor shots, Sirens utilized the soundstages at Steiner Studios in Brooklyn, NYC, per Time Out.

Simone (Milly Alcock) and Peter (Kevin Bacon) go quahogging (a.k.a. clamming). (Image credit: Macall Polay/Netflix)

Where was the Kell estate filmed in 'Sirens'?

To depict the cliffside Kell estate and wildlife sanctuary, Sirens found a real-life preserve located at the tip of the Lloyd Harbor peninsula. All of the gorgeous beach and woodland scenes were filmed at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve. Per the property's website, the 1750-acre locale was purchased by investment banker Marshall Field III in 1921 to become a combined home, country club, and hunting preserve. New York State acquired the land in 1961, and today the state park is a destination for hiking, bird watching, nature photography, fishing, and guided tours.

Michaela (Julianne Moore) feeds one of her birds. (Image credit: Macall Polay/Netflix)

For Peter and Michaela's mansion, dubbed the "Cliff House," the show found a private home in nearby Northport. Production designer John Paino, who previously worked on Big Little Lies, told Elle Decor that the home they found "wasn’t as large as we needed, and we built heavily, but it already had an incredible cliff." To achieve the scale they needed, production built extensions, adding pergolas and a turret, as well as the massive anchor in the front yard.

"We brought it up to what [creator] Molly [Smith Metzler] said was an 'oligarch-like house,'" Paino explained. To cultivate an "eerie feeling" for the home, per the outlet, the designer and his team "brought in the most expensive kitchen appliances, curated suffocatingly organized closets, and designed overly manicured gardens to create a sense of perfectionism that bordered on overbearing.

Simone (Milly Alcock) prepares for a party. (Image credit: Macall Polay/Netflix)