Mindy Kaling is producing a coming-of-age comedy series on Netflix.

The actress put out an open casting call on Twitter for three main roles.

The series shoots in L.A. starting July 2019.

Anybody who's a fan of The Mindy Project will be thrilled to learn that Mindy Kaling is producing a new coming-of-age comedy on Netflix alongside writer and producer Lang Fisher. Even better news? She's looking for real people to star in it.

"ATTENTION DESI LADIES! I’m holding OPEN casting calls for leads in my new @netflix show! I’m THRILLED to have the opportunity to do this," Kaling tweeted on Thursday. "The parts are so juicy and funny, and I’m SO excited to meet you! Full info is here! GOOD LUCK!"

Kaling and Fisher are looking to fill three main roles for the 10-episode series:

Role of 15-18 year old South Asian American female

Role of South Asian American female, mid 40s with Indian accent

Role of South Asian American female, mid 20s with Indian accent

The currently untitled series will be about "the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Kaling’s own childhood," according to Deadline.

The callout also mentions the series will start shooting in L.A. late July 2019, meaning we probably won't see it on Netflix until 2020. If you want to have the chance to work with Mindy, email kalingfishercasting@gmail.com for more details.

