Earlier today, Beyoncé stealthily released her seventh album and wreaked havoc on the internet. Almost all 40 tracks on Homecoming: The Live Album are classic favorites, from the underrated bop "Check On It" (one of Beyoncé's BEST songs, and I said what I said), to the scream-at-the-top-of-your-lungs power ballad "I Care." However, I had to pause when I got towards the end of the album. Is that...what I think it is? Yes—it absolutely is. The penultimate track on Homecoming, titled "Before I Let Go," is actually a remake of the iconic Frankie Beverly and Maze song.

Released in 1995, the original song has gone on to be one of the staple songs of every Black barbecue, wedding, and family reunion; it's one of the electric slide big three, right up there with Cameo's "Candy" and Gap Band's "Outstanding." (honorable mention: Luther Vandross's "Never Too Much"). The cult favorite is an essential and recognizable part of the Black American zeitgeist, and it's kind of a big deal.

Why does it matter? Well, Beyoncé is making a huge statement by including a cover of "Before I Let Go" in her seventh album. Despite knowing that many of her listeners would hear the song and not think twice about its origins, Beyoncé added "Before I Let Go" because she knew that a significant number of us would immediately recognize it. Beychella and Homecoming are a heartfelt salute to the Black experience, as evidenced by the performance's utilization of the classic sounds of HBCU marching bands and the smooth moves of majorettes. Horns, step routines, the swag surf—in case you forgot, Beyoncé is Black with a capital B. "Before I Let Go" is another reminder of that fact.

Getty Images

The remake of "Before I Let Go" emphasizes the for us, by us, we are family, we're all in this together vibe of Beychella. As if the original song wasn't Black enough already, Beyoncé's cover features the jig-inducing elements of New Orleans bounce music, a nod to her Louisiana roots. On top of that, the horns are literally blaring the melody of "Candy." This is prime electric slide music, y'all.

As the song closes, Beyoncé sets listeners up for what is sure to be the next line dance at your next family function, day party, or boozy brunch:

"Ooh (to the left), I just wanna have a good time (turn around)

Turn around, kick then slide

And twirl that ass to the right, now

Ooh, bunny hop, bunny hop, drop, pop

Cross your legs, turn around and clap

Shuffle to the left, let’s glide now

Ooh, drop it down, drop it down low, low

Low, low, low to the floor, floor

Bring it up, clap, then roll, roll

Step on em, step on em, step on em, step

Step on em, kick on em, stomp then you step

Swag the right, surf the left

Work the middle till it hurt a little"

Those are directions, people. Beyoncé is practically commanding us to get up and move. And when Beyoncé says "dance," you dance.

Homecoming: The Live Album is now available for streaming on every major platform.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE